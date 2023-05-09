The Po' Boy isn't just any sandwich, it's quintessential New Orleans. Head to a restaurant in this city and you'll find a myriad of possibilities from fried shrimp to oysters to roast beef, along with fixins or toppings that make a delectable sandwich.

Here's what you need to know about a Po' Boy.

What Is a Po' Boy?

A Po'Boy is New Orleans version of a submarine sandwich that is filled with meat or seafood or sometimes both, and then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayo. When ordering this sandwich at a restaurant, if you want all these toppings, you order your sandwich "dressed."

What Are the Origins of a Po' Boy?

The history of the sandwich dregs up plenty of opinions and controversy around the origins and the name. But like with most stories, there is a common version of how the po' boy got its name.

The story goes that brothers Benjamin and Clovis Martin, opened a French Market restaurant and Coffee Stand in the 1920s. Because the brothers had worked as a streetcar conductors, they decided to offer help to streetcar workers when they went on strike in 1929.

The brothers made a filling sandwich that they served for free out of the back of their restaurant to streetcar workers until the strike ended. The sandwich was made with French bread with spare bits of roast beef, fried potatoes, and gravy Each time a union member on strike came to pick up a sandwich, the brothers would call out, "here comes another poor boy" and that's how they say, the sandwich got it's name.

Another version dates back to the late 1800's saying that the Poor boy comes from French words, pour bourne, which translates to "for tips." It is said that Ursuline nuns handed out the tips of French Bread to beggars during this time period.

Today you can find restaurants using the term Poor Boy, po'boy or po boy and they all reference this sandwich.

Get the recipe: Air-Fried Crispy Fish Po' Boys with Chipotle Slaw

What Are Different Types of Po' Boys?

Because Po'Boys are a type of sandwich, the principal ingredient is up to you but typically have a main ingredient, such as shrimp, oysters, soft-shell crab, catfish or roast beef with gravy. Fried seafood is a popular choice, often with fried oysters or fried shrimp and sometimes a combination of the two.

There are a variety of options for this delicious and historical sandwich. Plus, if you're in New Orleans, many restaurants create their own special Po' Boy. But the most important part of the sandwich isn't what you may expect— a quality Po' Boy must have crunchy, French bread with a soft center.

What's on a Traditional Po' Boy?

Roast beef with gravy is considered to be closest version to the original sandwich. Today, youl can find roast beef with gravy and all the fixings on many restaurant menus.

How to Make a Po' Boy

Are you now craving a po' boy? Consider making your own at home. These are easy to make as long as you have all the staples. Start with fresh, crunchy French bread and then choose whether you want meat or seafood, or go for surf and turf. Then you'll top it off with pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, known as fixins.