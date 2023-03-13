Kitchen Tips Well Fed What Is a Pescatarian? This environmentally conscious lifestyle may be the one for you. By Alice Knisley Matthias Alice Knisley Matthias Instagram Twitter Website Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on March 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Is a pescatarian a vegetarian? The terms may sound the same but there is a difference in the food items included in following the lifestyle. Pescatarians have a lot in common with vegetarians since both groups eat fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, eggs, and dairy. Learn the differences between these dietary lifestyles and which one might work best for you. What Is a Pescatarian? Pescatarian (which can also be spelled "pescetarian" with an e) is a term used to describe a lifestyle choice for people who abstain from eating all meat but do ingest fish. A pescatarian essentially follows a vegetarian diet with the addition of fish and other types of seafood like shrimp, crab, clams and lobster. There is no steak, chicken, pork or any other kind of meat included in the food choices. A pescatarian diet will also include vegetarian foods like beans, grains, tofu, vegetables, fruits and dairy. 7 Healthy Fish Recipes That Bring Big Flavor The pescatarian food plan is considered to be a nutritious lifestyle choice because of the health benefits which includes a combination of vegetarian practices combined with a variety of high-protein items and healthy fats from beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds. It places the importance of plant-based foods, fish, and seafood at its core and also includes fish as a good source of protein. The diet that is low in saturated fat and rich in healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Are Pescatarians Also Considered Vegetarian? A pescatarian is not considered to be a vegetarian. The difference? A vegetarian diet makes it a practice to exclude all animals as a food source. 10 Ways to Get Picky Eaters to Eat More Fish and Seafood Vegetarian and pescatarian lifestyles are both healthy ways of eating when you follow the basic principles and guidelines. Pescatarian eating habits offers the benefits of a plant-based diet along with the added nutritional bonus of eating fish. Reasons for Choosing a Pescatarian Lifestyle The omega-3 acids in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel fight the build up of plaque in arteries and help to decrease the odds of developing an irregular heartbeat also known as arrhythmia. The presence of Omega-3s in foods can also lower the amount of triglyceride levels and be helpful with the overall health of the heart. Why You Should Pretty Much Always Buy Frozen Fish Many pescatarians choose to live their lifestyle because of the ethical and environmental issues related to diets that include meat. The guidelines of pescatarian food choices allow for a bit more flexibility and nutritional benefits than the standard vegetarian options. Some pescatarians choose to follow the guidelines for a combination of a vegetarian fish meal plan if vegetarianism seems too restrictive. An added consideration is there are also more options when dining out. Related 21 Healthy Fish Recipes To Add to Your Dinner Rotation The Meat-Eating Family's Guide to Eating Less Meat 4 Sustainable Seafoods That Might Surprise You Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit