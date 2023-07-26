Jelly rolls, a type of cake tightly rolled with jelly and other fillings, also called roulades, Swiss rolls, and cream rolls, are an impressive and whimsical-looking dessert. And it only makes sense that something so intricate would need some special equipment.

Jelly roll cakes are known for their impossibly thin layer of sponge cake, and if you've ever looked at a jelly roll's signature cake spiral, you may have wondered how exactly bakers achieve that perplexing shape with a cake so thin. Beyond a highly specialized technique, a jelly roll pan is behind that trademark swirl.

What Is a Jelly Roll Pan?

At first glance, a jelly roll pan looks just like a regular sheet pan. But there are some key differences between the two. The most significant difference is the size; jelly roll pans are usually a few inches smaller than the standard sheet pan, about 15 by 10 inches. Jelly roll pans are about at the halfway point between a half-sheet pan and a quarter-sheet pan.

Additionally, sheet trays are usually standardized in size, while jelly roll pans can vary in size from brand to brand. Jelly roll pans also have shallower sides, making it easier to unmold the baked cake. The unmolding can be the most nerve-wracking part of baking a jelly roll cake, so some jelly roll pans have a non-stick coating to make this process a bit easier.

Some recipes will specify a jelly roll pan but not dimensions, while others will give the dimensions of the pan that will yield the best results. Make sure to thoroughly check the recipe for this info before purchasing.

Kim

Get the recipe: Walnut Cream Roll

Jelly Roll Pan vs. Baking Sheet

The term baking sheet is a large umbrella term that can include cookie sheets with no lip, standardized half-sheet trays, nonstandard-sized rimmed sheets, and even jelly roll pans. Baking sheet is a term used to generally mean any type of metal sheet pan; there's no specific definition or dimensions that make a baking sheet.

In contrast, a jelly roll pan is a specific piece of equipment for a specific recipe. A jelly roll pan is specially constructed to be perfect for baking this specific cake, while items labeled "baking sheets" are meant to be more versatile. Some baking sheets can happen to be the right size and shape for jelly roll cakes but not always.

What Do You Use a Jelly Roll Pan For?

Beyond making jelly roll cakes, a jelly roll pan is similar to a standard baking sheet. You can use a jelly roll pan just as you would use any sheet pan. It's especially handy for smaller projects like roasting veggies, baking a couple of sweet potatoes for meal prep, or cooking up just a few chicken nuggets.

One unusual use for jelly roll pans is to use it to smash items on a half sheet. Since a jelly roll pan fits inside a half sheet, it's easy to press a whole tray of baby potatoes for smashed potatoes or hold down items that might curl up and lose contact with the pan, like the skin on baked fish.

What Can You Substitute for a Jelly Roll Pan?

Substituting for a jelly roll pan can be tricky. If you've ever tried to make any type of rolled cake, you know that the cake is very delicate, and the slightest variation can spell disaster. Most recipes that call for a jelly roll pan specifically have been optimized for that size of the pan.

Since they're smaller than half sheet trays, spreading the same amount of batter across a larger space will make the cake thinner, not to mention the acceleration of cook time since the cake is thinner. This can make it nearly impossible to roll, and a thinner cake cooks quicker, which could lead to burning or severe drying out.

If you have any other pans, even glass baking dishes, that are similar to the dimensions of a jelly roll pan, these will probably be your best bet. But just know this already finicky dessert will be even harder to execute without the proper pan.