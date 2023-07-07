We've all been there: that midnight craving hits, and it's time for a Taco Bell run. Pursuing the menu, you've probably come across a chalupa. Taco Bell's version represents the Americanized version of this classic Mexican dish.

Chalupas can be very different depending on where you get them; there's a lot of variation in both construction and ingredients across the different regions of Mexico, not to mention the very different Americanized version most of us have encountered. But no matter what variety you get, you're in for a deliciously savory experience.

What Is a Chalupa?

Chalupa is a Spanish word for "boat," which refers to its boat-like shape. When traditionally prepared in Mexico, chalupas are often made of masa dough and molded into a slight cup shape, then deep fried, hence the boat naming.

Chalupas are much more taco-shaped in the States and have that classic fold. Some chalupas in America have some corn product or are fried using corn oil, but usually, they're made of wheat flour and are much more similar to bread than their Mexican counterparts. Different regions and cities in Mexico have their own traditions when it comes to what to fill these tasty boats with. Still, here in the States, you'll usually find the traditional taco-type toppings in a chalupa.

Chalupas vs. Tacos: What's the Difference?

Even though they're both classic Mexican street foods called antojitos, which translates to "little cravings," tacos and chalupas are actually pretty different. The primary difference between a chalupa and a taco is the shell. Tacos utilize either flour or corn tortilla; both are very thin and unleavened. On the other hand, a chalupa shell has some levener and a thin, fluffy layer inside with a crispy exterior.

In Americanized versions, it's much closer in texture to fried bread or dough. Some corn tortilla shells are also fried to make crunchy tacos, but these are crunchy all the way through and have an extremely crisp exterior that can snap when you apply pressure or try to bend them. However, a chalupa shell has some flex and can be folded; it behaves more like a flatbread than a tortilla. The more traditional Mexican variety still has some fluff and flexibility to it, but because it's made of masa dough, it's more similar to the texture of a tamale. These are also usually thinner and more rigid than the flatbread style you'll come across in American restaurants, closer to a tostada than a taco.

For most tacos, the tortillas are pre-made and stored for assembly. Even fried crunchy taco shells are usually fried ahead of time in large batches, so when a customer orders one, it's all about assembly. Chalupas are a bit different; they're almost always fried to order. Their higher moisture content and thicker dough means they tend to get soggy and lose their pleasing texture if they sit around a while after they come out of the oil.

Get the recipe: Pork Chalupas

What's In a Chalupa?

Chalupas, like tacos and burritos, are really a blank canvas for whatever delicious fillings you like. Some places choose to keep it traditional, while others lean a little more modern and embrace so more out-of-the-box toppings. You may find chalupas on the menu at some Mexican restaurants; you could expect to see stewed and shredded chicken or pork, chorizo, and other toppings like salsas and lettuce.

In Publean restaurants, you'll usually find smaller versions topped only with salsas, lettuce, and sometimes beans or cheese. The Americanized chalupa, like the kind at Taco Bell, usually has some type of meat like seasoned ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream with the optional addition of salsas or hot sauce.

Is a Chalupa Soft or Crunchy?

The allure of a chalupa shell is that it's both soft and crunchy. It's slightly soft and malleable like a tortilla, but since it's fried, it has that crave-able golden brown delicious exterior that provides a little bit of crunch like a hard tortilla shell. Versions like the Taco Bell chalupa are very soft and have a breadiness that gives them a soft chew. Other types, molded thinner and made with masa, tend to be crispier. Depending on where you get your chalupa, they may be on the softer or crispier side.