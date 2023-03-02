Kitchen Tips How To Wait, Is Lasagna Actually a Casserole? What exactly is a casserole anyway? By Corey Williams Corey Williams Instagram Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Allrecipes Magazine Some things in life are abundantly clear. For instance, this is pasta… Dotdash Meredith Food Studios ...and this is a casserole. Oana Ennis/Allrecipes Everybody on the same page so far? Good. Now, what is this? Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox Lasagna certainly looks like a casserole, but it’s usually associated more with pasta dishes like spaghetti. This conundrum begs the question: What exactly is a casserole? What Is a Casserole? The casserole has been a staple in American kitchens since the ‘50s, when one-pot and easy-to-prepare meals began to skyrocket in popularity. The ultimate comfort food, “casserole” refers to both a type of food and the dish that it is baked in. Merriam-Webster lists two (food-related) definitions for the word: A dish in which food may be baked and servedFood cooked and served in a casserole dish We love you, MW, but that explanation leaves a lot to be desired. We took it upon ourselves to define “casserole” (the one you eat, not the dish) in a better, more specific way. Here’s what we landed on: A casserole is a cohesive, one-dish meal that's baked. Cohesive? Check. One-dish meal? Check. Baked? Check, check, check. Lasagna is, in fact, already a casserole. *Drops mic* Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit