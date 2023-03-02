Wait, Is Lasagna Actually a Casserole?

What exactly is a casserole anyway?

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023
a close up view looking over the corner of a baking dish into a bubbly lasagna with a portion removed.
Photo: Allrecipes Magazine

Some things in life are abundantly clear. For instance, this is pasta

tomato and garlic pasta on a white plate with a blue rim

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

...and this is a casserole.

sweet potato casserole with a brown sugar topping and pecans

Oana Ennis/Allrecipes

Everybody on the same page so far? Good. Now, what is this?

Extra Easy Lasagna
Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Lasagna certainly looks like a casserole, but it’s usually associated more with pasta dishes like spaghetti.

This conundrum begs the question: What exactly is a casserole?

What Is a Casserole?

The casserole has been a staple in American kitchens since the ‘50s, when one-pot and easy-to-prepare meals began to skyrocket in popularity. The ultimate comfort food, “casserole” refers to both a type of food and the dish that it is baked in.

Merriam-Webster lists two (food-related) definitions for the word:

  1. A dish in which food may be baked and served
  2. Food cooked and served in a casserole dish

We love you, MW, but that explanation leaves a lot to be desired. We took it upon ourselves to define “casserole” (the one you eat, not the dish) in a better, more specific way. Here’s what we landed on:

A casserole is a cohesive, one-dish meal that's baked.

Cohesive? Check. One-dish meal? Check. Baked? Check, check, check.

Lasagna is, in fact, already a casserole.

*Drops mic*

