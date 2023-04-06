Fried potatoes come in many forms, each more delicious than the last. It would appear that fries can do no wrong, but one style of fry has been dividing the internet and starting up wars in the comments for years. From Instagram polls to Chick-fil-A Reddit threads, it's one pretty darn divisive potato. It goes by many names, the most entertaining of which is a Turtle Back Fry. But what actually are these fries, and why are they called such a silly name?

What Are Turtle Back Fries?

Turtle back fries, A.K.A. butt fries are the select waffle fries with more potato skin that have a rounded shape and texture that resembles a turtle shell. Turtle back fries tend to be quite rare, with only a few arriving in each order of waffle fries. They're particularly relevant at Chick-fil-A since it's one of the only fast food chains serving waffle fries and only waffle fries.

These curiously-named fries are a hot topic of debate on the internet. Some people think they're the best fries in the batch and deserve to be put on a pedestal. Others think they deserve to be put somewhere else:

Personally, I love the turtle back fries. To me, they're like the Tostitos Scoops of the french fry world; their lack of waffled gaps actually makes them even better for dipping in sauces. And everyone knows the best part of Chick-fil-A is the sauces.

Others claim they're perpetually soggy, dry, and tasteless. There have even been internet campaigns to discontinue Turtle Back Fries at Chick-fil-A (employees on the thread were quick to point out that all CFA fries come together in big frozen bags, so good luck separating out individual fries).

So, where do you fall on the debate? To turtle back or not to turtle back? That is the question for our generation.

