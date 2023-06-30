A Guide to Figs: What They Are and How to Enjoy Them

Figs aren't as common as apples or bananas, but you may have encountered them as a filling in baked goods like Fig Newtons or as a spread on a charcuterie board. They're teardrop-shaped, green or dark purple on the outside, with a reddish collection of jammy filaments inside. Figs are one of the oldest fruits in the world and are regarded as one of the earliest plants ever to be grown by modern humans.

What Are Figs and How Do You Eat Them?

You may be surprised to learn that figs aren't actually fruit at all; they're technically inverted flowers with all those seeds being individual flowers, sort of like an inside-out strawberry. And that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding figs' pecularity.

Since the inside of the "fruit" is actually the flower, a pollinator needs to get inside. Enter the fig wasp. This is a specific type of wasp that exclusively pollinates figs. The wasp enters the male figs , lays its eggs, dies, and the next generation of wasps exit the fig, continuing the pollination cycle. The figs we eat are the female figs of these plants and do not contain any dead wasps. However, many commercially grown fig varieties are self-pollinating, eliminating the need for the wasps altogether.

Once you get your hands on some figs, you may be wondering how to eat them. Their thin skin is edible, so start by popping a whole fig in your mouth. Dried figs are also a great option - shining especially in baked goods and salads. Fresh figs are delicate and tend to be expensive due to shipping, so dried figs are a much more cost-effective way to experience figs. They add a perfect for a pop of sweetness in salads or desserts. Figs are also excellent cooked; roasting them coaxes out even more of their deep, honey-like caramelized flavor.

Fig Facts

Figs were eaten at the first Olympic games in ancient Greece, and their cultivation goes back to 9400 BC

Figs aren't fruits and are actually clusters of many, many inverted flowers

98% of figs grown in the US are grown in California

There are over 750 species of fig trees worldwide

Types of Figs

The most common type of fig you'll encounter is the black mission fig. They have a dark purple, almost black skin, and ruby red interior with a delightfully sweet flesh. Brown, or Turkish figs, are deep brown in color with tinges of purple and green. On the inside, they're a blush pink and tend to be drier and less sweet than mission figs.

Adriatic figs are bright green with a thick white pith layer and a purple interior. The skin is thicker than other varieties, and they're firmer with a vegetal flavor and floral sweetness. Calimyrna figs are also green but tend to be more brilliant in color and much larger than Adriatic figs. Their flavor is milder with a distinct nutty note.

What Do Figs Taste Like?

Figs have such a unique flavor; comparing them to other things is hard. Their flavor is deep and rich, like concentrated honey. They're are sticky, sweet, and jammy with a pulpy interior. The inside has lots of fibers with tiny seeds, similar in texture to the seeds of a strawberry but without any juiciness. If you've ever had fig jam on a charcuterie platter or in a sandwich, figs pretty much already taste like jam fresh off the tree.

How to Cook With Figs

Figs have a cooked-down, caramelized flavor when fresh, so they shine brightest with minimal cooking. Fig jam is a delicious and easy way to use them while still showcasing their exquisite and unique flavor. Figs pair splendidly with similarly rich flavors like honey and caramel, while their slight tinge of acidity cuts through fatty ingredients like dairy. Figs are a crown jewel in baked goods, especially cakes. Figs bring sweetness in savory foods and add to the umami flavor when cooked down.

Get the recipe: Fig Smoothie



Figs are versatile; they can be used in sweet or savory recipes. Try them as a cookie filling or as the shining star in a fig ricotta cake. Figs love creamy cheese and fatty nuts, which make them perfect in recipes like Figs and Toasted Almonds Brie, a sure crowd-pleaser at your next party. Figs are also great, simply cut and tossed in salads. Pair them with peppery arugula, creamy goat cheese, bracing balsamic vinegar, funky gorgonzola, and more – the combinations are endless! Consider fig jam to preserve any extras.

Figs vs. Dates

While both are dried fruits, figs and dates are very different. Dates are almost always dried, while figs are often eaten raw. Dates have a large, inedible seed in contrast to figs' many small edible seeds. Dates are soft and sticky, while dried figs tend to be drier to the touch.

They're also much different in appearance– dates are oblong and an almost translucent brown with lightly shiny skin. Figs, however, are circular, much lighter in color, or nearly black in some cases, and have a more matte appearance. Both are very flavorful and pack a super sweet, caramelized flavor and have traditionally been used as sweeteners before the advent of commercial sugar.

Where to Buy Figs

Well-stocked grocery stores will have figs in stock any time from June to October. Fig harvesting comes in two waves: the early harvest of summer figs around June and the later fall figs that usually peak around September. You can find them throughout the season, but there'll be an influx around these two months. If your local grocery store doesn't have them, you'll have better luck at farmer's markets. Figs are common in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines, so you may also find them at specialty food stores during fig season.

Fig Storage

Figs are incredibly delicate, so always take care when storing them. Because of this, it's best to eat figs the day you buy them. If not, store them on the counter for about three days in a container with plenty of airflow. Avoid stacking them on top of each other. Storing figs in the fridge isn't recommended; while it can extend their longevity by a day or two, the cold temperature destroys figs' flavor, which isn't a worthwhile trade-off, if you ask us.