This ‘Easy and Fast’ Burger Press Is Perfect for Summer Grilling

And it’s only $25.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on April 25, 2023

Weston Hamburger, Crabcake and Sausage Press,
Photo:

All Recipes/ Reese Herrington

It’s time to grill, and while you could buy your hamburger patties at the grocery store, it’ll save you money to buy just ground beef and shape them yourself. 

But if you’re worried about shaping them, it’s much easier than you’d think. Especially with this nifty gadget on Amazon that’s only $25 right now, which is the lowest it has been in a month. 

Weston Hamburger, Crabcake and Sausage Press,

Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $30); Amazon

This patty press is just 5- by 5.5- by 8-inches and is designed to create patties that measure 4.5-inches in diameter. As for the thickness, you can adjust that from ¼-inch to 1.5-inches, depending on how you like your burgers. It’s made from cast aluminum, which makes it nonstick and easy to clean, although the brand recommends placing wax paper on top for the best results. 

It’s simple to use, just line it with wax paper, fill it with ground beef, and then press down on the spring plunger. The press compresses the patty and then springs up for easy removal. All in all, this design ensures consistently shaped patties, so you can spend less time in front of the grill, and more time enjoying your burger. 

This press has over 9,500 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to its simple yet effective design. One shopper writes, "The whole thing is easy and fast, and it truly does make an excellent-formed and cohesive burger in no time.”

Another shopper calls it “an extremely high quality metal press” that “makes burgers and sausage perfectly pressed each time.” They add that if you use wax paper above and below the meat being pressed, it makes clean up incredibly easy.  

Ready to get grilling? Add this patty press to your cart for just $25 today. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $25. 

