Wendy’s Is Selling Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent This Week

We all know that Memorial Day weekend is filled with hamburgers—because what’s a better cookout food than a burger? So it’s only fitting that National Hamburger Day would fall during Memorial Day weekend as well.

National Hamburger Day is May 28 but Wendy’s is celebrating the holiday all week long with a 1-cent deal that’s worth a trip through the drive-thru. Starting May 26 through June 1, you can get a Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1¢ with any purchase.

Whether you need to fuel up on your Memorial Day roundtrip or are simply craving a hot and juicy Wendy’s burger, you’ll be able to score this bargain through the Wendy’s app. All you have to do is make a purchase through the app—it could be as simple as a side of fries or a full Biggie Bag meal—and you’ll be eligible for the 1-cent deal, which you can redeem in the “Offers” section of the “Rewards Store.” Just add a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger to your cart, apply the offer, and you’ll have a burger for just a penny.

The 1-cent cheeseburger is only valid for one use, but that’s ok because there are multiple other Wendy’s deals available at the same time!

From May 29 through June 4, you can score a free soft drink with any purchase in the app. On May 29, aka National Biscuit Day, you can get $2 off any Wendy’s breakfast combo when you order through the app. And, of course, the BOGO $1 hamburger deal is still refreshing weekly through the end of May, so make sure to take advantage of that one too!

Burger season is officially upon us, but you can never have too many cheeseburgers—especially when they’re only 1¢!