Wendy’s Is Selling Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent This Week

Celebrate National Hamburger Day with Wendy's!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023
wendy's hamburger green backdrop
Photo:

Wendy's

We all know that Memorial Day weekend is filled with hamburgers—because what’s a better cookout food than a burger? So it’s only fitting that National Hamburger Day would fall during Memorial Day weekend as well.

National Hamburger Day is May 28 but Wendy’s is celebrating the holiday all week long with a 1-cent deal that’s worth a trip through the drive-thru. Starting May 26 through June 1, you can get a Wendy’s Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1¢ with any purchase.

Whether you need to fuel up on your Memorial Day roundtrip or are simply craving a hot and juicy Wendy’s burger, you’ll be able to score this bargain through the Wendy’s app. All you have to do is make a purchase through the app—it could be as simple as a side of fries or a full Biggie Bag meal—and you’ll be eligible for the 1-cent deal, which you can redeem in the “Offers” section of the “Rewards Store.” Just add a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger to your cart, apply the offer, and you’ll have a burger for just a penny.

The 1-cent cheeseburger is only valid for one use, but that’s ok because there are multiple other Wendy’s deals available at the same time! 

From May 29 through June 4, you can score a free soft drink with any purchase in the app. On May 29, aka National Biscuit Day, you can get $2 off any Wendy’s breakfast combo when you order through the app. And, of course, the BOGO $1 hamburger deal is still refreshing weekly through the end of May, so make sure to take advantage of that one too!

Burger season is officially upon us, but you can never have too many cheeseburgers—especially when they’re only 1¢!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
wendy's hamburger green backdrop
Wendy's Is Selling Burgers for Just $1 This Month
A Wendy's storefront with a teal, yellow and red border on it.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day This Week
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas This Week
Chipotle logo on a purple and orange background
Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos This Tuesday
Jeni's Ice Creams scoop shop exterior
Jeni’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the Start of Summer
Taco John's fast food restaurant exterior
Taco John’s Is Practically Giving Away Tacos Amidst Taco Bell Trademark Fight
Overhead shot of a box of cookies with a colorful Happy Mother's Day message
Dining Out for Mother's Day? Check Out These Deals
walmart supercenter storefront with the parking lot in the foreground.
Walmart Is Dropping Summer Grocery Prices to Pre-Inflation Levels
Chipotle guacamole and queso
Guac Isn't Extra At Chipotle This Week — Here's How to Score The Deal
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
a pattern of both sweet and savory pretzels from Auntie Anne's on a blue background
Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels to Celebrate National Pretzel Day
Bowl of guacamole with chips sticking out of it
You Can Get Free Guac at Any Restaurant This Week—Here’s How
Sam's Club storefront on a blue background
Sam's Club Memberships are Practically Free This Week