Leaked: A Brand New Wendy's Frosty Is Coming to Menus

Wendy’s recently announced the departure of the Frosty-ccino and the introduction of its new Frosty Cream Cold Brew. And while we’re still excited about the coffee menu addition, it’s not the only sweet Frosty news. After a summer spent cooling down with the limited-time-only Strawberry Frosty, there are reports that there’s a new seasonal Frosty coming to stores. If you’re a PSL devotee, buckle up. We’ve heard a rumor that Wendy’s is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

On a Reddit thread, a Wendy’s employee said, “Just got told by my GM today that we are getting Pumpkin Spice for the fall frosty. Also for the coffee, but didn't clarify if for the hot coffee or cold brew.” The new Pumpkin Spice Frosty is supposedly being released nationwide on September 12, though it may appear sooner at locations that run out of the Strawberry Frosty before that date.

This news may come as a welcome report to pumpkin spice fans, but not everyone is so thrilled after rumors earlier this summer led people to believe that the fall flavor would be Caramel Apple, as previously served in Canada.

Commenters on Instagram expressed their disappointment following the false reports, saying “My parents and I were excited for the Carmel apple one,” and, “Boo! Pumpkin spice overload is the real enemy.” Despite the mixup, Frosty fans seem ready to give the pumpkin spice flavor a try, saying, “I’m sad that we aren’t getting apple frosty but pumpkin frosty more than makes up for that loss.” If you’re concerned this may be another fakeout, you can take some solace from the fact that another Wendy’s insider on the above Reddit thread confirmed the pumpkin spice flavor was real.

We’re still waiting for an official announcement from Wendy’s before we get too excited. In the meantime, there’s still the ever-reliable Chocolate Frosty to keep us company.