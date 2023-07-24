Leaked: Wendy's Has a New Sandwich Coming Soon

This summer has been filled with new items coming from some of our favorite fast-food joints. From vegan Crunchwraps to jalapeño-laden breakfast sandwiches to Frosty Cream Cold Brew, there’s a lot to try. But the party doesn’t stop there. According to a Reddit post from a Wendy’s employee, there’s another new Wendy’s item set to debut soon.

Per the Reddit post, there will be three new items: a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries. The original poster estimates that the products will start being served to the public within a few weeks.

The original poster went on to describe the toppings on the sandwiches, saying they will have “Spicy chipotle sauce, tomato, lettuce, American cheese, poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla chips on a jalapeno cheddar bun.” The burger will, naturally, feature Wendy’s classic square patties, and the chicken sandwich will swap out the beef patty for a crispy chicken breast. The Queso Fries appear to have a combination of cheese sauce and shredded cheese atop the brand's standard fries.

These menu items will supposedly be replacing the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Pub Fries that were brought back to Wendy’s menu in fall 2022 after a brief hiatus. (Fans of the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries, no need to fret—the ghost pepper-flavored items seem to be sticking around for now.)

Keep an eye out at your local Wendy’s as we head into August to see if this rumor turns into reality. In the meantime, enjoy that Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger while you still can.

