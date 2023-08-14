Look Out McDonald’s, Wendy’s Might Be Coming for the McMuffin

The fast food breakfast market is pretty saturated—and you probably already have your favorite items from each restaurant. Maybe it’s a McMuffin from McDonald’s, the Breakfast Baconator from Wendy’s, and the Breakfast Crunchwrap from Taco Bell. No matter what you order, it’s safe to say that each restaurant has its distinct menu items.

However, as we know, all is fair in love and fast food wars, and there’s no fiercer battle than between Wendy’s and McDonald’s. That’s why we’re not too shocked to see Wendy’s add a new breakfast menu item that looks pretty familiar.

Wendy's Introduces English Muffin Sandwiches

Wendy's

On August 22, two new English Muffin Sandwiches are coming to Wendy’s breakfast menu. That’s right English muffins, like the bread you’d find on the iconic McDonald’s sandwich whose name is so synonymous with fast food breakfast that it’s trademarked.

Despite the English muffin similarity, Wendy’s sandwiches are slightly different. First, the English muffins will be toasted and topped with a unique savory butter that “marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper,” according to the brand. And the toppings are a bit different as well.

Its first new sandwich features a fresh-cracked egg, oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon, and American cheese on the toasted and buttered English muffin. The second new sandwich includes a fresh-cracked egg, grilled sausage patty, and American cheese on the toasted and buttered English muffin—though, we do have to admit this one sounds pretty close to a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, but who are we to complain? We already know that combo works, so now there are two places you can enjoy it.

Wendy's English Muffin Sandwich Deal

The new sandwiches hit menus soon, and their arrival comes with another treat: You’ll be able to try an English Muffin Breakfast Combo for $2 off for the first few days. When you order a new English Muffin Breakfast Combo via the Wendy’s app anytime between August 22 and September 3, you’ll receive $2 off your purchase.

That means you’ll get the new breakfast sandwich, a side, and a drink—which can include Wendy’s new Frosty Cream Cold Brews—all for $2 off when you redeem your offer in the Wendy’s app. Talk about a great excuse to treat yourself to drive-thru breakfast.

No matter which restaurant is your favorite, you have to admit, watching these fast food companies compete is always interesting—and, typically, beneficial for us when we get such great food out of the deal! Plus, who doesn't love some friendly head-to-head competition?