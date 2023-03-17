Watch Out McDonald’s: Wendy’s Seems to Be Releasing New Chicken Wraps

It seems yet another fast food restaurant is entering the wrap sphere—and it’s not the one you’re expecting. Despite the fact that McDonald’s won’t listen to its customers and bring back the beloved Snack Wraps, other restaurants will.

In February, KFC introduced two new chicken wraps and now it appears Wendy’s is following suit. According to a Reddit post that shared leaked company documents, Wendy’s is allegedly adding a Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap to its menu.

Based on the photo, Wendy’s chicken wrap will feature grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, and ranch in a tortilla. The new item is set to hit national menus on March 28 alongside two other new additions: a Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad and a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade.

The Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is currently being tested at select locations in Ohio, so you may be able to get it early if you live in one of the testing markets. Otherwise, you’ll see the new spring menu at the end of the month.

The only bad news is that these three items will likely be taking the place of three current menu items. According to the leaked documents, Wendy’s will “disengage” its Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Southwest Avocado Salad, and Sunburst Melon Lemonade to make room for these new additions.

It’s unclear if the chicken wrap and other new items will be permanent menu fixtures, but you should at least see them on the menu for the entire spring season.