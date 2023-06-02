Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Frostys This Month

Here's how to grab one.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on June 2, 2023
If you went to any kind of party in the 2000s, you likely remember T-Pain’s “Buy U a Drank” pumping through the stereo. It was a great song back then, but this month, the song is getting an even-better Wendy’s-style remix because instead of a drink, T-Pain wants to buy you a Frosty.

No, seriously, Wendy’s and “Frost-T-Pain” released a remix song and music video entitled “Buy U a Frosty.” Besides the fact that the remix is an absolute summer banger that’s guaranteed to get stuck in your head, there’s another reason to get excited about the new drop. You can get a free Frosty out of the deal.

T-Pain with a Strawberry Frosty

Wendy's

That’s right, T-Pain is actually going to buy you a Frosty this month. Starting June 5, you can get a free small Frosty with any purchase. All you have to do is order through the Wendy’s app or website, and you’ll be eligible for a free small Frosty of your choice—which includes the returning fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty.

To nab this deal, all you have to do is head to the “Offers” section of the Wendy’s app or site (found in the “Rewards” hub) and activate the free Frosty promotion. Then, order anything at all—from a small fountain drink to a combo meal—and you’ll be eligible to get your favorite small Frosty for free.

T-Pain probably never actually bought you a drink, so it’s time for him to pay up—but this deal is only valid until the first day of summer, June 21, so be sure to take advantage of the free treat while it lasts!

