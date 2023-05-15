Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week

The only word we like better than "chicken" is "free."

By Annie Campbell
Published on May 15, 2023
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Photo:

Wendy's

Wendy’s, home of the signature square patty and our staff-favorite fast-food fry, is stacking the month with pre-summer food deals you won’t want to miss, and one freebie is at the top of that list.

This week at Wendy’s, you can add a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Crispy Chicken BLT to your $10+ meal when you order through the Wendy’s app. This one-time use deal, available at participating locations, is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or a friend to a quick and delicious meal while you're on the go.

This promo runs adjacent to an exciting $1 hamburger deal that’s happening all month long, as well as a $2 off discount on Breakfast and Premium Combos when you order through the mobile app. Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Combo? Don’t mind if we do.

We’d highly suggest using your $10 purchase to explore Wendy’s hot new summer menu items, including the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and the Strawberry Frosty, but the entire menu is up for consideration.

Like all good things, this deal won't last forever. So, make sure to download the Wendy's app and grab your crispy chicken sandwich while it’s hot.

You'll Also Love
