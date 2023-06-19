Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week

Do you always feel like you spend more money during the summer months than any other time? Us too. Whether it’s road trip fuel for your vacation or a quick meal for your park picnic, it seems like we're always ordering out. The good news is one of our favorite fast-food restaurants is giving out free food this week, so you can save a couple bucks on your next trip through the drive-thru.

This week at Wendy’s, you can get a free 6-count of chicken nuggets with any purchase. So, all you’d have to do is order yourself something like a side of fries or a drink for your free nuggs—or you can tack it on to a larger meal, whatever you’re craving. The only stipulation is the food must be ordered through the Wendy’s app.

How to Get Free Wendy's Nuggets

To score, simply open your Wendy’s app or go to the site, sign in to your account (or sign up, it’s free!), head to the “Offers” section in the “Rewards Store,” apply the free nugget offer to your cart, and add whatever you want, plus a 6-count chicken nugget and any sauces. Pick up your order and enjoy your free food just for being a loyal Wendy’s customer.

The offer is only valid from June 19 through 25, and it can only be redeemed one time, so grab the free chicken nuggets while you can.

Also, don’t forget that this is the last week you can get a free small Frosty with any purchase too. The offers can’t be combined, but if you use your chicken nugget offer and are still craving Wendy’s, you can always go back for more and get a free Frosty.

Thank you, Wendy’s, for making at least one of our meals this week a no-brainer.