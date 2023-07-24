Wendy’s Is Adding a New Frosty to the Menu—But It’s Not What You Think

Summer is hitting in full force with record-breaking temperatures and heat waves all across the country. That means now’s the perfect time to get out of the scorching heat by heading to your local Wendy’s to try its newest cooling menu item.

While normally, we’d swing through our Wendy’s drive-thru to grab an ice-cold vanilla or chocolate Frosty, this time around, we’re getting a different kind of sweet treat: the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

Wendy's

“[We’re giving customers] real cold brew that’s a lot more subtle, way less acidic, typically much more smooth…and you get all of the earthy chocolate caramel notes that you want in a cold brew,” said John Li, Wendy’s VP of Culinary Innovation, in an interview with Allrecipes. “We ended up creating a Frosty Cream [that] provides just the right level of sweetness [and] mellows out and blends with all the notes that you see in a typical cold brew.”

Wendy's Launches Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Last year, Wendy’s became the first fast-food burger chain to offer cold brew on its menu. This summer, the chain is taking it one step further by combining the cold brew with the iconic flavors of a Vanilla Frosty plus your choice of vanilla, chocolate, or caramel (a brand new flavor!) syrup.

With so many brands launching new cold brew varieties—like Dunkin’s summer Salted Caramel Cold Brew and Starbucks’ ever-rotating cold brew (currently the Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew)—it’s only fitting that Wendy’s would continue expanding its cold brew line. However, unlike its fast-food coffee competitors, Wendy’s Frosty Cream Cold Brew is here to stay as a permanent menu item—so you can enjoy it all year round.

"As a hot coffee drinker, I've switched. So now I actually only drink cold brew—ask me in the wintertime here in Columbus, I'll probably still be drinking cold brew," Li said with a laugh. "That's a true test if somebody's a true cold brew drinker, regardless of the weather, they've given up on a hot coffee."

The Frosty Cream Cold Brew will be available in vanilla, chocolate, and caramel flavors—but you can also customize them however you like.

“The way we've developed this recipe, it can be customized pretty easily,” Li explains. “You can ask a crew member [for] half the pumps of whatever flavors you want, for me it's vanilla and caramel together. It's super simple, but you get to play around with it, and then you can fine-tune it.”

Additionally, you can add Frosty Cream or syrup to Wendy’s traditional cold brew if you don’t want to order the Frosty Cream Cold Brew specifically.

What About Wendy's Frosty-ccino?

Previously, Wendy’s cold brew line-up included the Cold Brew, Vanilla Frosty-ccino, and Chocolate Frosty-ccino; however, with the addition of the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, Wendy’s will be sunsetting its Frosty-ccino.

That might have you wondering: How is the Frosty Cream Cold Brew any different from the Frosty-ccino, which was a cold brew made with either Vanilla Frosty mix or Chocolate Frosty mix? We had the same question, so we asked the man behind both innovations.

"Previously, it was about the Frosty Cream that was being added to the cold brew, it was more Frosty Cream forward—we flipped it. Now it is more cold brew forward with the touch of the Frosty Cream to balance it out," said Li. "We changed the procedure, we changed the ratios, we optimized the Frosty Cream, and we did a lot of development to get the right flavor syrups."

How To Try Wendy's Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Wendy’s new cold brew offerings will be available nationwide starting July 24. And, when you’re ready to try it, we have some great news for you: You can taste-test the Frosty Cream Cold Brew for just $.99. Through August 6, Wendy’s is selling any one of its small coffees—including the new cold brews—for $.99 when you order through the Wendy’s app (no additional purchases required).

That means get your Wendy's account in order because you don't want to miss this deal—and any other promos Wendy's runs, like these BOGO $1 items.

Deal or not, it’s safe to say we see many Frosty Cream Cold Brews in our future.