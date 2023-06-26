Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

Wendy’s hot and crispy fries are one of our favorite fast food french fries on the market—they actually won our 12 french fry test to determine which fast food restaurant has the best fries. So, any opportunity we have to eat Wendy’s french fries, we’re taking—especially if they're free.

Wendy’s has been dropping weekly deals all month long, so between free chicken sandwiches and free Frosty desserts, we’ve definitely gotten some good savings at the fast food joint. This week, Wendy’s is rounding out the month with a deal on any size fries.

Yes, you read that correctly, you can get any size of Wendy’s fries for free this week with any purchase. All you have to do is order anything from the Wendy’s menu—it could be as small as a $1 Junior Frosty, you know, to dip your fries in, obviously—using the Wendy’s app, and you’ll get a free fry at your choice of size, from Junior to Large.

How to Get Free Wendy's Fries

To grab this deal, simply open your Wendy’s app or go to the site, sign in to your account—or signup for a free one–navigate to the “Offers” section in the “Rewards Store,” apply your free fry offer, and add whatever you’re ordering to your cart, plus an order of any size fries. You’ll see your total drop the price of the fries, and you’ll have a free side just for downloading the Wendy’s app. We promise it’s worth the phone storage.

The offer is only valid from June 26 through June 30, and can only be redeemed once, so don’t forget to grab your free fries before the end of the month.

After a successful June filled with great deals, we just hope Wendy’s comes through with some great offerings in July too.