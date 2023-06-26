Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

Here's how to grab your free side!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023
Wendy's sign on a yellow background
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Wendy’s hot and crispy fries are one of our favorite fast food french fries on the market—they actually won our 12 french fry test to determine which fast food restaurant has the best fries. So, any opportunity we have to eat Wendy’s french fries, we’re taking—especially if they're free.

Wendy’s has been dropping weekly deals all month long, so between free chicken sandwiches and free Frosty desserts, we’ve definitely gotten some good savings at the fast food joint. This week, Wendy’s is rounding out the month with a deal on any size fries.

Yes, you read that correctly, you can get any size of Wendy’s fries for free this week with any purchase. All you have to do is order anything from the Wendy’s menu—it could be as small as a $1 Junior Frosty, you know, to dip your fries in, obviously—using the Wendy’s app, and you’ll get a free fry at your choice of size, from Junior to Large.

How to Get Free Wendy's Fries

To grab this deal, simply open your Wendy’s app or go to the site, sign in to your account—or signup for a free one–navigate to the “Offers” section in the “Rewards Store,” apply your free fry offer, and add whatever you’re ordering to your cart, plus an order of any size fries. You’ll see your total drop the price of the fries, and you’ll have a free side just for downloading the Wendy’s app. We promise it’s worth the phone storage.

The offer is only valid from June 26 through June 30, and can only be redeemed once, so don’t forget to grab your free fries before the end of the month.

After a successful June filled with great deals, we just hope Wendy’s comes through with some great offerings in July too.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Wendy's restaurant on a striped background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week
A Wendy's storefront with a teal, yellow and red border on it.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
Wendy's chocolate Frosty on a blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Frostys This Month
Krispy Kreme storefront on a yellow background
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts for the 4th of July
A Wendy's storefront with red and blue triangles in the corners of the image
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
a taco bell storefront sign with colorful stripes on the left hand side
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Week in June
wendys crispy chicken sandwich yellow burst on blue background
Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
A Wendy's restaurant sign next to a tree with blue sky in the background.
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week
Krispy Kreme Storefront
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Week
firehouse subs logo on white brick background
Firehouse Subs Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches Right Now—And the Reason Will Make You Laugh
Jack in the Box storefront on a yellow background
Jack in the Box Is Giving Away Free Food Every Day This Week
A pink frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles on an orange background with a pink bursting circle detail.
Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Donuts Tomorrow
wendy's hamburger green backdrop
Wendy’s Is Selling Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent This Week
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas This Week
Krispy Kreme sign on a green background
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Dozens This Week