Wendy's is giving us so many reasons to celebrate the start of summer, we can hardly keep up.

First, they partnered with T-Pain to give away free Frostys until June 21 (and drop the latest summer bop). Then, they brought back one of our favorite summer menu items. And still, they're not done yet.

This week, Wendy's is dishing out a delicious freebie you won't want to miss. With any purchase of $5 or more, you'll receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with your order. That means no matter if you choose a burger combo, a fresh salad, or a round of strawberry Frostys for your whole crew, you'll score a hot and crispy chicken reward.

This offer can be redeemed in the Wendy's app or on the website this week, but it can only be used once per customer.

Ready for even more good news? Wendy's is making sure you get your fast food fix for the whole month of June with different meal deals every week. They're also committed to satisfying your late summer night hunger by extending hours until midnight (or later, depending on the location),

So, if you miss out on this week's Crispy Chicken Sandwich offering, stay tuned for more fast food freebies every week. We'll keep you up to date on all the delicious deals coming this summer.

