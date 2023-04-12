Wendy's Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu

Customers have been speculating about it for weeks, and now it’s been confirmed: Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich has been discontinued.

Over the past month, customers might have noticed that Wendy’s restaurants were seemingly always “out” of the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. That’s because the Columbus, Ohio-based company was preparing to send the fan-favorite sandwich to the crossroads.

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich featured an herb-marinated chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun. Despite the fact that Wendy’s currently sells eight chicken sandwiches, this was the only sandwich that offered a grilled chicken breast instead of a fried one.

Wendy’s fans were quite disappointed to learn that Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich was no-more. However, when one door closes, another one opens, because Wendy’s has confirmed that the Grilled Chicken Sandwich was removed to make room for the new Grilled Chicken Wrap, which joined menus on March 28.

While it’s obviously not the same as the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Wrap seems to be what customers are looking for—especially in the era where McDonald’s fans are constantly calling for the return of the Snack Wrap. Wendy’s saw a need and they are filling it, though unfortunately at the expense of the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

“Our consumers are increasingly more on-the-go following the pandemic, and this wrap provides that portability that our customers are craving,” said John Li, Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation.

The Grilled Chicken Wrap features herb-marinated chicken breast pieces, cheese, romaine, and a newly-formulated buttermilk ranch in a warm tortilla. The new wrap joined the menu as a spring offering alongside a new Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad and Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade.

Wendy’s is yet another fast food restaurant to discontinue its grilled chicken sandwich offering, following McDonald’s 2020 lead. We’re just glad Wendy’s is still offering a lighter chicken option that’ll hopefully stick around for a long time to come.