Wendy's Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu

Say it isn't so!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023
Wendy's sign
Photo:

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Customers have been speculating about it for weeks, and now it’s been confirmed: Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich has been discontinued. 

Over the past month, customers might have noticed that Wendy’s restaurants were seemingly always “out” of the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. That’s because the Columbus, Ohio-based company was preparing to send the fan-favorite sandwich to the crossroads. 

Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich featured an herb-marinated chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun. Despite the fact that Wendy’s currently sells eight chicken sandwiches, this was the only sandwich that offered a grilled chicken breast instead of a fried one. 

Wendy’s fans were quite disappointed to learn that Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich was no-more. However, when one door closes, another one opens, because Wendy’s has confirmed that the Grilled Chicken Sandwich was removed to make room for the new Grilled Chicken Wrap, which joined menus on March 28.

While it’s obviously not the same as the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Wrap seems to be what customers are looking for—especially in the era where McDonald’s fans are constantly calling for the return of the Snack Wrap. Wendy’s saw a need and they are filling it, though unfortunately at the expense of the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

“Our consumers are increasingly more on-the-go following the pandemic, and this wrap provides that portability that our customers are craving,” said John Li, Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation.

The Grilled Chicken Wrap features herb-marinated chicken breast pieces, cheese, romaine, and a newly-formulated buttermilk ranch in a warm tortilla. The new wrap joined the menu as a spring offering alongside a new Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad and Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade. 

Wendy’s is yet another fast food restaurant to discontinue its grilled chicken sandwich offering, following McDonald’s 2020 lead. We’re just glad Wendy’s is still offering a lighter chicken option that’ll hopefully stick around for a long time to come.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Chick-fil-A Storefront
Chick-fil-A Is Removing This Fan-Favorite Item From the Menu
Wendy's storefront
Wendy’s Hinted It’s Bringing Back an Old Menu Item—Here’s What We Hope It Is
chickfila logo on green square on teal background
Chick-fil-A Won’t Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Side, But We Got the Real Recipe
A cup of Chick-fil-A Watermelon Mint Lemonade on a green burst on pink background.
Chick-fil-A Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Drink After a 6-Year Hiatus
Dunkin' Logo
Just Leaked: Dunkin’ Is Quietly Killing 15 Fan-Favorite Items
Wendy's logo on a yellow background
Watch Out McDonald’s: Wendy’s Seems to Be Releasing New Chicken Wraps
Costco Free Sample stations with a person handing out a sample.
A Fan-Favorite Bakery Item Is Returning to Costco This Week (And It's Only $7!)
A Chick-fil-A side salad on a purple background.
Customers Begged & Chick-fil-A Delivered: This Item Is Staying on the Menu
Assortment of Five Classic Chicken Sandwiches
I Tried Five Fast Food Crispy Chicken Sandwiches—This Is the One I’ll Order Again
KFC Storefront
KFC Is Adding Chicken Nuggets to the Menu for the First Time Ever
A modern-day Pizza Hut storefront.
This Pizza Hut Fan Favorite From the '90s Is Returning for a Limited Time
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
KFC Logo
KFC Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Sandwich After Nearly 10 Years
Oreo ice cream
Oreo Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Flavor to Its Ice Cream Line
7 Eleven storefront
5 Customer-Favorite Snacks From 7-Eleven You Need to Order ASAP
A Dairy Queen smores blizzard treat upside down on a red burst graphic on a blue background
Dairy Queen Officially Brought Back Its Fans' Favorite Blizzard Flavor Ever