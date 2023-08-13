Wendy’s Is Selling Chicken Sandwiches for $1 This Week

If there’s one company that knows how to treat its customers right, it’s Wendy’s. The fast food joint is constantly serving up fantastic deals to go with its even better food. And all we ever have to do to score the money-savers is download Wendy’s (completely free!) app—can it get any easier?

Wendy’s has dealt out some pretty great savings this summer. From its BOGO $1 deal that can get you all your favorites, like a 10-piece nugget, a Frosty, and Dave’s Single, for just $1 to its free 10-piece nugget on any GrubHub+ purchase of $20 or more, Wendy’s is already protecting our wallets this August.

During the past few months, you might remember Wendy’s has run weekly promos in addition to its monthly deals—and this month is no exception. It started with a stellar deal on chicken nuggets, and this week it’s all about another chicken offering: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

How to Get $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at Wendy's

For the next two weeks, Wendy’s is selling its Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $1 with any purchase.

To grab this deal, all you need to do is order anything via the Wendy’s app, then you’ll be eligible to use the $1 chicken sandwich promo. After you add any item (or items) to your cart, add a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and activate the deal in the “Offers” section of the Wendy’s app. You’ll see the price drop to just $1, and you’ll be ready to pick up your order in the restaurant or drive-thru.

This offer can only be redeemed one time during the promotional windows—but it seems like the promo resets itself, so you can use it twice in August. The first promotional window is between August 14 and 20, and the second window is between August 28 and September 3—so you should be able to grab one $1 sandwich during the first week, then another during the second week.

If you don’t have the Wendy’s app by now, there’s still time to download it and set up a free account so you can partake in this deal. Don’t let these (and all the other fabulous) promos go to waste!

