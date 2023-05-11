Listen up burger lovers, Wendy's has something special cooking up for National Hamburger Month, and it's a deal you can't afford to miss. This month, Wendy’s is giving us more reasons than ever to hit the drive-thru—just don’t forget to order ahead on the app!



This year alone, we’ve hardly been able to keep up with all the excitement happening at Wendy’s, with the removal of a fan-favorite chicken item, then the announcement of a brand-new one shortly after. They’ve kept our spirits high with free fries and chicken sandwiches as we’ve suffered through Mercury’s Retrograde, and now they’re back again with more fresh announcements to get us hungry all over again (especially for the hot new summer menu that just dropped).



For the entire month of May, the fast-food chain is offering its classic hamburgers for just $1. That's right, you can now satisfy your cravings for Wendy's signature square-shaped patties without breaking the bank. Here’s how.

How to Get $1 Burgers From Wendy's This May

From now until May 31, when you buy a premium hamburger through the Wendy’s app, you can get another for $1. This BOGO deal, available at participating locations, is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself, your friends, or your family to a delicious meal without spending a fortune.



This deal comes as part of a mega month of Wendy’s savings (when you order in the Wendy’s app), including a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any $10 purchase, a free soft drink with any purchase, and $2 off any Breakfast or Premium Combo (yep, that means the new Ghost Pepper Chicken Ranch Sandwich Combo), available at various times throughout May.



Plus, don’t forget to cash in on a 1-cent Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any in-app purchase throughout Memorial Day weekend.

With the weather getting warmer and outdoor activities picking up, it's the perfect time to grab some burgers and head to the park for a pre-made picnic. So, if you haven’t already, here’s your sign to download the Wendy’s app and make the most of these delicious pre-summer deals.

