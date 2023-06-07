Wendy’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item for Summer

Fast-food restaurants remove and add items to their menu regularly, and fans usually have something to say about it. Last month Wendy’s added two brand-new items to its menu: the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and the Ghost Pepper Fries. Plus, it brought Strawberry Frosties back to its lineup in May, replacing Vanilla Frosties on the menu, and fans had plenty to say about it on Instagram. (The best comment: "Is it just me or does every frosty slap regardless of the flavor?")



Adding faves that previously disappeared from a menu may be what fans love the most, and Wendy’s lovers are about to get another strawberry-focused item back: the Summer Strawberry Salad, just in time for the warm weather.

What We Love About Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Salad

When the weather gets hot, a fresh, crisp, cool salad makes a refreshing meal, and this strawberry salad is a complete meal in itself. It’s a mix of sun-ripened strawberries, herb-marinated grilled chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, candied almonds, and a three-cheese blend of Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano on top of a bed of spring mix greens. It’s drizzled with a sweet and tangy Champagne vinaigrette. Wendy’s calls it a “perfectly sweet and savory flavor explosion!”

Wendy's

Are Wendy’s Salads Really Fresh?

Unlike some other fast-food restaurants that serve pre-made salads, the secret to Wendy’s iconic salads is that they are always made from fresh, never frozen, ingredients. The produce comes in fresh. The chicken and the applewood-smoked bacon are cooked at the restaurant. The salads are made daily, and the dressing comes separately, so the produce remains crisp and customers can dress the salad to their personal tastes.

How to Get the Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Salad

Wendy’s Summer Strawberry Salad is available at participating Wendy’s restaurants. Customers can order the salad in the store or through the store’s drive-thru. They can also pre-order online at Wendys.com or through the mobile app. Bonus: Customers who order online or through the mobile app automatically earn Wendy’s Rewards points (if they’re members of the program) that add up to free food items. Every $1 spent earns 10 points.



This favorite summer salad is back for a limited time only, mainly because fresh strawberries are their tastiest in the summer. Once the weather starts to cool, the salad will be off the menu, so act fast.

Fingers crossed, Wendy’s will bring it back again next summer, but the salad’s fans will have to wait for that announcement to be 100 percent sure their favorite, fruity salad will return.