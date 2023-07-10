Wendy's Is Running a Can't-Miss Deal on Its Most Popular Items This Week

Fill up on this buy one, get one for $1 deal.

By
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023
wendys girl logo on yellow burst background
Photo:

Wendy's/Allrecipes

We’re all looking for ways to stretch our food budgets. Cooking budget-friendly meals at home is one way to do it, but sometimes you just need a meal on the go. Fast-food chains like Wendy’s are always a favorite for grabbing a quick bite. 

Wendy’s is in the business of keeping fans happy this summer. It brought back Strawberry Frosties in late spring and added its customers’ favorite seasonal salad, the Summer Strawberry Salad about a month ago. Both of these popular items are available for a limited time.  

Other Wendy’s menu items are available year-round, and it’s on some of those items where you’ll currently find food budget help. Right now, Wendy’s has a limited-time deal on some of its most beloved, always-on-the-menu foods that can save you big bucks when you order from the fast food chain. The deal has already started, and only Wendy’s knows when it will end.

Wendy's food items with Buy One Get One for $1 in red lettering

Courtesy of Wendy's

Wendy’s BOGO for $1 Deal

This limited-time deal isn’t as good as Wendy’s National Hamburger Day deal this year, when the restaurant sold its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with the purchase of any other menu item, but it’s pretty close.

Wendy’s is offering four popular menu items in this deal. When you buy one of these items, you’ll get another of that same item for just $1.

  • Dave’s Single: The classic quarter-pound single patty burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and onion on a toasted bun.
  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Marinated and breaded chicken with Wendy’s signature blend of fiery spices, the sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and served on a bun. Fans who aren’t a fan of the heat can swap the Classic Chicken sandwich and still get the BOGO for $1 deal.
  • 10-Piece Nuggets: Nuggets made with 100 percent white meat breaded chicken. Choose from classic or spicy.
  • Medium Chocolate Frosty: Thick, cool, and creamy, the Frosty is Wendy’s iconic version of a shake. If you’d prefer the limited-time strawberry shake, you can swap that out and still get the BOGO for $1 deal.

How to Get Wendy’s BOGO for $1 Deal

Order in the restaurant, through the drive-thru, or from Wendy’s mobile app to enjoy the Buy One, Get One for $1 deal.

Wendy’s is clear that this is a limited-time-only deal. It’s already underway, but its end date is undisclosed. If you want to take advantage of this deal on Dave’s Single, Chicken Sandwiches, Nuggets, or a Chocolate (or Strawberry) Frosty, visiting Wendy’s sooner rather than later may ensure you don’t miss out. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Popeye's logo on a faded background of chicken sandwiches with orange border
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week
burger king logo on orange and coral diagonal background
This Burger King Fan-Favorite Sandwich Is Back on Menus
a trader joe's truck on the road.
The 10 Discontinued Items from Trader Joe’s We Miss the Most
an overhead view of an air fryer blooming onion served with aioli on a pink plate.
Our Most Popular Recipe Last Week Is a Copycat Restaurant Favorite (And It’s Made in the Air Fryer!)
various fast food logos on a blue burst background
If You're Not Doing This, You Could Be Wasting Money on Fast Food
Wendy's fries on a colorful background
Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries & Breakfast Potatoes This Week
KFC new bbq fried chicken sandwich on patterned background of KFC logos
KFC Is Launching a New Fried Chicken Sandwich
Wendy's sign on a yellow background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week
A Subway storefront
Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Sandwiches—Again
OREO logo on a green burst on a blue background
This New Oreo Collaboration Sold Out in Under 48 Hours, but You Have Another Chance to Try Them
Chick-fil-A storefront on a blue background
Chick-fil-A Is Rolling Out a Food Truck This Summer With a Menu Item Not Available at Its Restaurants
International House of Pancakes restaurant entrance showing IHOP logo
IHOP Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Pancake Flavors Ever
wendys girl logo on yellow burst background
Wendy’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item for Summer
wendy's hamburger green backdrop
Wendy's Is Selling Burgers for Just $1 This Month
Wendy's restaurant on a striped background
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets This Week
Wendy's logo on a green and blue background
Just Announced: Wendy’s Two New Menu Items Are Here to Spice up Your Summer