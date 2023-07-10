Wendy's Is Running a Can't-Miss Deal on Its Most Popular Items This Week

We’re all looking for ways to stretch our food budgets. Cooking budget-friendly meals at home is one way to do it, but sometimes you just need a meal on the go. Fast-food chains like Wendy’s are always a favorite for grabbing a quick bite.

Wendy’s is in the business of keeping fans happy this summer. It brought back Strawberry Frosties in late spring and added its customers’ favorite seasonal salad, the Summer Strawberry Salad about a month ago. Both of these popular items are available for a limited time.

Other Wendy’s menu items are available year-round, and it’s on some of those items where you’ll currently find food budget help. Right now, Wendy’s has a limited-time deal on some of its most beloved, always-on-the-menu foods that can save you big bucks when you order from the fast food chain. The deal has already started, and only Wendy’s knows when it will end.

Wendy’s BOGO for $1 Deal

This limited-time deal isn’t as good as Wendy’s National Hamburger Day deal this year, when the restaurant sold its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with the purchase of any other menu item, but it’s pretty close.

Wendy’s is offering four popular menu items in this deal. When you buy one of these items, you’ll get another of that same item for just $1.

Dave’s Single: The classic quarter-pound single patty burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and onion on a toasted bun.

The classic quarter-pound single patty burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, and onion on a toasted bun. Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Marinated and breaded chicken with Wendy’s signature blend of fiery spices, the sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and served on a bun. Fans who aren’t a fan of the heat can swap the Classic Chicken sandwich and still get the BOGO for $1 deal.

Marinated and breaded chicken with Wendy’s signature blend of fiery spices, the sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and served on a bun. Fans who aren’t a fan of the heat can swap the Classic Chicken sandwich and still get the BOGO for $1 deal. 10-Piece Nuggets: Nuggets made with 100 percent white meat breaded chicken. Choose from classic or spicy.

Nuggets made with 100 percent white meat breaded chicken. Choose from classic or spicy. Medium Chocolate Frosty: Thick, cool, and creamy, the Frosty is Wendy’s iconic version of a shake. If you’d prefer the limited-time strawberry shake, you can swap that out and still get the BOGO for $1 deal.

How to Get Wendy’s BOGO for $1 Deal

Order in the restaurant, through the drive-thru, or from Wendy’s mobile app to enjoy the Buy One, Get One for $1 deal.

Wendy’s is clear that this is a limited-time-only deal. It’s already underway, but its end date is undisclosed. If you want to take advantage of this deal on Dave’s Single, Chicken Sandwiches, Nuggets, or a Chocolate (or Strawberry) Frosty, visiting Wendy’s sooner rather than later may ensure you don’t miss out.

