7 Ways to Upgrade Your S'mores This Summer

Camping may not be on everyone’s list of all-time favorite summer activities, but a hot, crunchy, delightfully sticky s’more can more than make up for a dreaded outdoor experience. And while the traditional combo of graham cracker, milk chocolate, and toasted marshmallow suffices on its own, there are a handful of creative upgrades to consider when laying out your ingredients in the hope of achieving peak dessert perfection.

Read on for seven of our favorite s'mores preparations which utilize products you likely already have in your pantry or refrigerator.



Use a Split Oreo in Place of Graham Crackers

America’s favorite sandwich cookie, like a s’more, is already one step ahead by offering a sweet, creamy layer between two chocolate biscuits. So it only makes sense to plop a marshmallow right in the middle and get to roasting. Not a fan of Oreos? Try any cookie or even a buttery cracker in place of the standard graham. It’s a subtle way to play with the overall flavor profile without losing that coveted crunch.

Swap Chocolate for a Peanut Butter Cup

No dessert duo is more iconic than peanut butter and chocolate, so you can only imagine the “oohs” and “aahs” a half-melted Reese’s will elicit when served in place of a standard chocolate bar. You can also spread peanut butter on your graham cracker for an extra nutty kick or do the same with Nutella to bring in the earthiness of a hazelnut. No matter what you decide, one thing’s for certain: The O.G. will forever pale in comparison.

Add a Spoonful of Salted Caramel

Or swap in anything salty, really. We’ve uncovered how desserts taste better with a pinch of salt and s’mores are no exception. Spoon a smattering of salted caramel on one side of your graham cracker or top your finished product with flaky sea salt for a savory departure that will tame its intense sweetness.

Invest in Gourmet (And Even Flavored) Marshmallows

Not all marshmallows are created equal. And while we’ll never turn down a jumbo-sized jet-puffed original, there are dozens of gourmet alternatives with creative flavors like mint, birthday cake, and even lemon meringue. Homemade marshmallows are also quite easy to make, so you can whip up a batch before heading into the woods and use them as a potential peace offering if you come across anything spooky like the Boogie Man or Bigfoot.

Incorporate Fresh Fruit

If you’ve ever prepared fondue, you know that fruit like berries, bananas, and apples are some of the first things to be dipped (or drenched, frankly) in the pool of melted chocolate. The tang of a strawberry can counter the sweetness of chocolate, while other fruits can incorporate a different texture that transforms the dessert’s entire mouthfeel. This also applies to the beloved s’more, where fruit can also enhance the eating experience by bringing a freshness and brightness to offset its signature richness. Don’t have access to fresh produce? Jam or jelly works just as well.

Change up the Chocolate

Hershey’s milk chocolate may get all of the love and attention, but it’s a-okay to experiment with its dark and white counterparts. A darker variety will obviously yield a less sweet, more bitter outcome, which balances ever-so-wonderfully with overly sweet marshmallow, while white will provide a creamier, yet sweeter bite. It all boils down to personal preference, but you don’t have to limit yourself to one option. You can opt for a bar that’s infused with ingredients like espresso beans, coconut, and almonds to make it more complex.

Bring a Little Heat

The campfire has you covered when it comes to temperature, but a dash of cayenne pepper can bring an entirely different heat with a spicy kick. Think of it as a clever take on a Mexican-inspired hot chocolate but in food form. And feel free to add a pinch of cinnamon as a nod to Mexican hot chocolate’s BFF: churros.

