Wawa Is Slinging More Than Hoagies This Summer

Pizza’s on the dinner menu from this convenience chain.

By
Katy O'Hara
Published on August 2, 2023
Wawa storefront at night
Photo:

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Every convenience store seems to have its own must-get item. If you go to 7-Eleven, you’ll probably be tempted to buy a Slurpee. If you go to Casey’s General Store, you’re in for pizza, among a variety of other culinary delights. And historically, if you go to a Wawa, you’re going to get a hoagie (most commonly known as a sub outside the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area). But now, Wawa is getting in on the pizza game.

As of now, Wawa pizza is available in over 900 of the brand’s mid-Atlantic and Florida locations. The pizzas come in two sizes: a 14-inch pie and a 16-inch pie. (Though it’s noted in the brand’s press release that a few locations will only have personal-size pizzas available at this time.) The pizzas are prepared and baked in-store, using Wawa’s “freshly made dough, proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella, and more.” You’ll be able to add toppings such as pepperoni, sausage, and veggies, with more options to come.

pepperoni pizza slice being pulled away from pie with the words "it's a pizza night"

Wawa

According to Wawa's Vice President of Fresh Food and Beverages Mary-Rose Hannum, “Pizza is one of the most beloved foods in America, so we couldn’t be more excited to make it a part of Wawa’s fast-casual-to-go offering and create a restaurant-like experience with our high-quality ingredients, great value, and the convenience we’re known for.”

The new pizza offerings are available as a part of Wawa’s dinner menu starting at $12.99 each. (If you’re looking for a slice at lunchtime, you’re out of luck.) Locations that are open 24 hours a day will serve pizza from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. And if you don’t have a Wawa near you, you can still hold out hope for a Digiorno’s pizza vending machine

