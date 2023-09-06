Fruits and Vegetables Fruits Melons Watermelons Watermelon Feta Salad Bites Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These refreshing watermelon feta salad bites are the perfect appetizer for a summer barbecue. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 6, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Ingredients 1 medium seedless watermelon, chilled 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 cup crumbled feta 1/3 cup minced onion 1/4 cup finely chopped mint, plus more for garnish if desired Directions Trim each end off the watermelon and stand it up vertically. Run a knife along the line of where the rind meets the flesh to remove the rind. Trim the sides of the peeled watermelon to create 4 straight sides and save the trimmings for another use. Cut the straight sided watermelon into about 2 dozen 2 inch chunks. Use a melon baller or small spoon to hollow out about 2 teaspoons of flesh from the center of each watermelon cube and save for later use. Place hollowed watermelon on a serving platter and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Add feta, onion and mint to the dressing mixture and fold gently to combine. Spoon feta mixture into the watermelon cubes and garnish with extra fresh mint if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1086 Calories 71g Fat 103g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 1086 % Daily Value * Total Fat 71g 91% Saturated Fat 19g 94% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Sodium 1376mg 60% Total Carbohydrate 103g 37% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 74g Protein 15g Vitamin C 92mg 461% Calcium 431mg 33% Iron 2mg 14% Potassium 992mg 21% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Watermelon Feta Salad Bites