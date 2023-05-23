Walmart Is Dropping Summer Grocery Prices to Pre-Inflation Levels

With the unofficial start of summer happening this Memorial Day weekend, you’re likely starting to stock your pantry and fridge with cookout essentials. If that’s the case, then you've probably noticed just how much inflation has impacted most of your go-to summer foods.

The great news is Walmart is committed to its Everyday Low Price Guarantee, which means the company wants to save you money any chance it can. That’s why this summer Walmart is dropping its summer essentials prices to be even lower than they were in 2022. So, things like potato chips, hamburger and hot dog buns, condiments, and even summer fruit will all be on sale this summer.

From now through July 15, more than 20 grilling essential items will be marked down as part of Walmart’s mission to give customers a summer cookout for less than $80. So not only can you grab grilling savings for this weekend, but also for the 4th of July and any summer potluck in between.

In addition to Walmart’s food markdowns, it’s also rolling back products like Kingsford Original Charcoal, Dawn Dish Soap, and even charcoal grills that you may need this summer.

So, if you’re ready to make your summer shopping list, here’s what’s on sale at Walmart this month:

8-count Wonder Bread Extra Soft White Bread Hamburger Buns: $2.47

8-count Wonder Bread Wonder White Hot Dog Buns: $2.47

8-count Oscar Mayer Uncured Bun-Length Weiner Hot Dogs: $2.24

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips: $2.76

Lay’s Wavy Potato Chips: $2.76

6-pack Starry Lemon Lime Flavored Soda Pop: $3.88

Bush’s Maple and Cured Baked Beans: $1.98

Betty Crocker Suddenly Pasta Salad: $1.96

10-count Capri Sun Fruit Punch Juice Box Pouches: $2.98

10-count Capri Sun Pacific Cooler Mixed Fruit Juice Box Pouches: $2.98

16-count Great Value Singles American Cheese: $1.98

Great Value Yellow Mustard: $.98

Great Value Mayonnaise: $2.98

Great Value Ketchup: $1.50

Fresh Seedless Watermelon: $4.67 each

3-count Fresh Romaine Lettuce Hearts: $2.88

10-count Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Cookies: $2.98

All these deals can be redeemed both in-store and online for delivery or curbside pickup. Some of the products are already selling out at our local Walmart store, so be sure to get there or order soon to partake in the pre-inflation level deals!