Your Favorite Food Network Stars Just Released Frozen Meals at Walmart—and They’re Only $6

Published on August 30, 2023
Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Zimmern, Kardea Brown, and Guy Fieri with a Walmart logo
Photo:

Getty Images/Food Network

If we’re being honest, who hasn’t wanted to eat one of the delicious meals we’ve seen Food Network stars cook? And we don’t mean we want to try to recreate it at home. No, we want to reach right into the TV and grab the burger that Guy Fieri is enjoying or the fish and chips that Gordon Ramsay loves—better yet, we want nothing else more than those infamous celebrity chefs to cook for us.

Sure, if you want to enjoy a Food Network star-approved meal, you could always head to the Las Vegas Strip, which is packed with some of our favorite celebrity chef’s restaurants, but that’s very rarely a feasible option. Lucky for us, you’ll no longer have to find the nearest Chicken Guy! or scour Kardea Brown’s cookbooks when you want an easy and delicious meal fit for award-winning chefs.

Instead, you’ll be able to eat like a Food Network star from the comfort of your own home thanks to a new (and slightly unexpected) collab. Four new frozen meal brands have been spotted at Walmart in a collaboration with four beloved Food Network stars. Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Andrew Zimmern, and Kardea Brown are all releasing lines of frozen meals exclusively at Walmart. 

“People” recently announced that Ramsay was releasing his first-ever By Chef Ramsay line, which is already available at Walmart. Then, to some shoppers’ surprise, when they went looking for the Ramsay line, they were greeted by three other lines with familiar faces—including Guy Fieri’s Flavortown, Delicious Eats by Kardea Brown, and By Andrew Zimmern.

Each of the frozen meals features fully prepared dinners that can be heated in the microwave in mere minutes. Every chef has their own unique line, complete with some iconic foods—like Ramsay’s fish and chips and Fieri’s Sloppy Joe mac and cheese. 

Ramsay’s line includes eight meals, while the other three chefs’ lines include four meals. All of the frozen meals are available at Walmarts nationwide now—and cost about $5.94 each.

The meals include:

Guy Fieri's Flavortown

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Pepperoni Lasagna meal

Walmart
  • Pepperoni Pizza Lasagna
  • Chicken Enchilada
  • Sweet and Sour Pork
  • Sloppy Joe Mac and Cheese

By Andrew Zimmern

Swedish Meatballs by Andrew Zimmern meal

Walmart
  • Turkey Dinner
  • Swedish Meatballs
  • French Onion Pork with Macaroni and Cheese
  • Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes

Delicious Eats by Kardea Brown

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Delicious Eats by Kardea Brown meal

Walmart
  • Southern Country Chicken Fettucinne Alfredo
  • Sausage and Grits
  • Country Chicken Pot Pie
  • Country Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes

By Chef Ramsay

Fish & Chips By Chef Ramsay Meal

Walmart
  • Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce
  • Four Cheese Risotto
  • Red Wine Braised Beef
  • Lemon Caper Chicken
  • Chicken Pot Pie
  • Fish & Chips
  • Four Cheese Macaroni
  • Shepherd's Pie

These frozen meals should already be available at your local Walmart. So, if you needed another excuse to make a Walmart run—besides to pick up the iconic pumpkin roll, of course—we think you just got one.

