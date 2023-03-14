Walmart Just Released a Grocery Sale That Matches Last Year’s Lower Prices

Inflation is riddling grocery stores right now—especially for the prices of everyday products. With how prices are looking and an upcoming holiday that puts emphasis on one of the most expensive grocery products out there (eggs), customers are likely looking at steep grocery bills for their Easter celebration.

Luckily, there’s one store that’s combating the skyrocketing cost of eggs by lowering the prices of other Easter essentials. This year, Walmart is pledging to lower its prices on Easter grocery products to those of February through April 2022. So, you shouldn’t pay more for your Easter meal and Easter basket supplies than you did last year—despite the rise in prices.

In fact, Walmart says you shouldn’t pay more than $100 for your entire Easter dinner and Easter basket filled with goodies combined.

Walmart’s deal is good for both grocery products, like spiral-cut ham and pie, as well as candies and treats to stock your Easter baskets. Some Easter items are marked down while others are simply part of the store’s Every Day Low Prices guarantee.

The products that are marked down include:

8- to 14.6-pound Sam's Choice Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham: Now $2.28/lb

20-ounce Can Dole Pineapple Slices in 100% Pineapple Juice: Now $1.97

8-inch Cherry or Blueberry Pie: Now $4.48

14.5-ounce Great Value Canned Cut Green Beans: Now $0.50

15-ounce Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn: Now $0.50

Sweet Potatoes: Now $0.96/pound

Great Value Dried Cranberries & Candied Pecans: Now $1.50

12-count Yeasty Dinner Rolls: Now $2.67

Select Brianna’s Salad Dressing: Now $2.96

30-ounce Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise: Now $4.88

20-ounce Great Value Yellow Mustard: Now $0.98

Great Value Smoked Paprika: Now $1.74

Additional products that are included in the promotion include baby spinach, eggs, Cool Whip, Reese’s Pieces Carrot Bag, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bunny. The full list of products can be found and purchased on Walmart’s site.

The deals will be available at Walmart now through April 15.