Walmart Just Released a Grocery Sale That Matches Last Year’s Lower Prices

You can now go back in time and get your Easter meal for the same price you paid pre-inflation.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023
Walmart Storefront
Photo:

Walmart/Allrecipes

Inflation is riddling grocery stores right now—especially for the prices of everyday products. With how prices are looking and an upcoming holiday that puts emphasis on one of the most expensive grocery products out there (eggs), customers are likely looking at steep grocery bills for their Easter celebration. 

Luckily, there’s one store that’s combating the skyrocketing cost of eggs by lowering the prices of other Easter essentials. This year, Walmart is pledging to lower its prices on Easter grocery products to those of February through April 2022. So, you shouldn’t pay more for your Easter meal and Easter basket supplies than you did last year—despite the rise in prices. 

In fact, Walmart says you shouldn’t pay more than $100 for your entire Easter dinner and Easter basket filled with goodies combined.

Walmart’s deal is good for both grocery products, like spiral-cut ham and pie, as well as candies and treats to stock your Easter baskets. Some Easter items are marked down while others are simply part of the store’s Every Day Low Prices guarantee. 

The products that are marked down include: 

  • 8- to 14.6-pound Sam's Choice Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham: Now $2.28/lb
  • 20-ounce Can Dole Pineapple Slices in 100% Pineapple Juice: Now $1.97
  • 8-inch Cherry or Blueberry Pie: Now $4.48
  • 14.5-ounce Great Value Canned Cut Green Beans: Now $0.50
  • 15-ounce Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn: Now $0.50
  • Sweet Potatoes: Now $0.96/pound
  • Great Value Dried Cranberries & Candied Pecans: Now $1.50
  • 12-count Yeasty Dinner Rolls: Now $2.67
  • Select Brianna’s Salad Dressing: Now $2.96
  • 30-ounce Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise: Now $4.88 
  • 20-ounce Great Value Yellow Mustard: Now $0.98
  • Great Value Smoked Paprika: Now $1.74

Additional products that are included in the promotion include baby spinach, eggs, Cool Whip, Reese’s Pieces Carrot Bag, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bunny. The full list of products can be found and purchased on Walmart’s site.

The deals will be available at Walmart now through April 15.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Grocery Deals at Sam's Club This Month
Amazon Marked Down Top Brands Like Lodge, Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Up to 77% Off This Weekend TOUT
Amazon Marked Down Top Brands Like Lodge, Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Up to 77% Off This Weekend
man choosing oil at the supermarket
Are Private Labels Actually Generic?
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Deals on Holiday Products at Sam's Club This Month
Sam's club hot dog and soda combo on a blue background
Why Is Everyone Talking About the Sam's Club Hot Dog?
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
a mid level view of a golden brown turkey on a white oval platter, filled with traditional stuffing.
All the Ways to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving
overhead view of friends gathered around a table set with a Thanksgiving dinner
Here's How To Get a Completely Free Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
walmart-deals-logo-1x1
The Best Walmart Grocery Deals Under $10 for Your Thanksgiving Feast
Sam's Club Storefront
The Best Sam's Club Products Under $20 We're Stocking up on This Month
A woman adding a bunch of celery to her grocery basket in the produce aisle.
The Best Ways to Save Money This Thanksgiving Amid Record-High Grocery Prices
Costco Storefront
Costco Just Increased the Price of Two Food Court Staples
Sam's Club Logo
The Best Limited-Time Only Sam's Club Items To Get Your Hands On ASAP
Overhead view of seafood with sauce served in tray on table
Hate Cooking Seafood? This Grocery Store Will Cook It For You
A bag of Publix sugar sitting on a kitchen counter.
The Best Way To Save Money on Holiday Baking This Season
A large package of Keebler Vienna Fingers next to the new smaller package
What Is Shrinkflation?