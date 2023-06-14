Recipes Desserts Specialty Dessert Recipes Dessert Salad Recipes Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Strawberry pretzel salad walks right off the buffet table in this fun recipe, combining all the elements of pretzel salad right in a snack-size bag of mini pretzels (inspired by walking tacos). Strawberries, whipped topping, jell-o, and pudding, plus salty pretzels, make for a winning go-anywhere snack. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy is an experienced cook with a demonstrated history of working in the publishing industry. She is skilled in catering, food & beverage, event planning, and menu development. She tests and develops recipes in the DotDash Meredith Test Kitchen for Southern Living. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines and Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo 1 Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 (1 1/2 ounce) bags mini pretzels (such as Snyder's®) 1 (5 1/2 ounce) package vanilla pudding (such as Snack Pack®) 1 (3 1/4 ounce) package strawberry gelatin (such as Jell-O®) 1/2 cup chopped fresh strawberries, plus more for garnish 1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed (such as Cool Whip®) Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Open pretzel bags and coarsely crush pretzels with your hands. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Remove 1 tablespoon of crushed pretzels from each bag, and reserve for garnish. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop half of the vanilla pudding into each bag. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop half of the strawberry jell-o into each bag. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Top each with 1/4 cup strawberries. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop with 1/4 cup of the whipped topping. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Garnish with reserved pretzels and strawberries. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Cook's Notes: It helps with ease of eating to layer the pretzels with the other ingredients. It’s otherwise hard to get all the pretzels coated in the pudding. Add some toasted pecans to the bag for a nutty crunch. Make your own Jell-o or pudding for crowd (to minimize plastic waste). Use different flavors of Jell-o or pudding. Use gluten-free pretzels for a GF option. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 311 Calories 4g Fat 63g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 311 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Sodium 678mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 63g 23% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Total Sugars 23g Protein 6g Vitamin C 27mg 133% Calcium 58mg 4% Iron 2mg 12% Potassium 212mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad