Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Open pretzel bags and coarsely crush pretzels with your hands. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Remove 1 tablespoon of crushed pretzels from each bag, and reserve for garnish. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop half of the vanilla pudding into each bag. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop half of the strawberry jell-o into each bag. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Top each with 1/4 cup strawberries. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Dollop with 1/4 cup of the whipped topping.

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Garnish with reserved pretzels and strawberries. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Cook's Notes:

It helps with ease of eating to layer the pretzels with the other ingredients. It’s otherwise hard to get all the pretzels coated in the pudding.

Add some toasted pecans to the bag for a nutty crunch.

Make your own Jell-o or pudding for crowd (to minimize plastic waste).

Use different flavors of Jell-o or pudding.

Use gluten-free pretzels for a GF option.

