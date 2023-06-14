Walking Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Strawberry pretzel salad walks right off the buffet table in this fun recipe, combining all the elements of pretzel salad right in a snack-size bag of mini pretzels (inspired by walking tacos). Strawberries, whipped topping, jell-o, and pudding, plus salty pretzels, make for a winning go-anywhere snack.

Published on June 14, 2023
a high angle view of several walking strawberry pretzel salads, in pretzel bags, wrangled on a tray, wooden spoons in two of the bags highlighting all the components to the recipe.
1
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

  • 2 (1 1/2 ounce) bags mini pretzels (such as Snyder's®)

  • 1 (5 1/2 ounce) package vanilla pudding (such as Snack Pack®)

  • 1 (3 1/4 ounce) package strawberry gelatin (such as Jell-O®)

  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh strawberries, plus more for garnish

  • 1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed (such as Cool Whip®)

Directions

  1. Gather all ingredients.

    an overhead view of all ingredients to make a walking strawberry pretzel salad gathered on a kitchen counter

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  2. Open pretzel bags and coarsely crush pretzels with your hands.

    pretzel being crushed in the pretzel bag.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  3. Remove 1 tablespoon of crushed pretzels from each bag, and reserve for garnish.

    a tablespoon of crushed pretzels sits just to the right of the pretzel bag on a marble countertop.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  4. Dollop half of the vanilla pudding into each bag.

    a dollop of vanilla pudding added to crushed pretzels in pretzel bag.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  5. Dollop half of the strawberry jell-o into each bag. 

    Strawberry jello added on top of vanilla pudding inside pretzel bag.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  6. Top each with 1/4 cup strawberries.

    fresh diced strawberries being added to pretzel bag.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  7. Dollop with 1/4 cup of the whipped topping. 

    fresh strawberries topped with a dollop of whipped cream inside a pretzel bag.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

  8. Garnish with reserved pretzels and strawberries.

    Whipped cream garnished with fresh diced strawberries and a tablespoon of crushed pretzels.

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Cook's Notes:

It helps with ease of eating to layer the pretzels with the other ingredients. It’s otherwise hard to get all the pretzels coated in the pudding. 

Add some toasted pecans to the bag for a nutty crunch.

Make your own Jell-o or pudding for crowd (to minimize plastic waste).

Use different flavors of Jell-o or pudding.

Use gluten-free pretzels for a GF option.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 311
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 1mg 0%
Sodium 678mg 29%
Total Carbohydrate 63g 23%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Total Sugars 23g
Protein 6g
Vitamin C 27mg 133%
Calcium 58mg 4%
Iron 2mg 12%
Potassium 212mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

