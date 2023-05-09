Velveeta Just Released a New Dessert and We Have Thoughts

Chocolate and cheese side-by-side on a charcuterie board is a perfect delicacy—a bite of savory followed by a bite of sweet. But, what if we told you that there’s a new cheese-filled chocolate on the market made with Velveeta cheese sauce? You’d probably think we were kidding (or that it’s April 1st), but this pairing is actually real—we tried it, and so can you.

Velveeta partnered with the iconic chocolate brand, Compartés, to create this unique, first-of-its-kind chocolate. The new truffles, called TruffVels, are made with real Velveeta in both the chocolate and the filling.

Velveeta

The TruffVels look just like Velveeta’s Shells and Cheese—and the white chocolate shell is actually made with a little bit of Velveeta cheese to get the yellow color just right. Each TruffVel is filled with Velveeta cheese sauce—the kind found in its mac and cheese—to create a chocolate and cheese flavor unlike anything you’ve ever tried before.

We were among the first to try the new TruffVels and they’re certainly unique. The first bite is rather shocking with the flavor difference between the sweet white chocolate shell and the salty cheese filling. After that, you almost have to go back for more to decide if you like the flavor or not.

These cheesy chocolates are one thing you’ll just have to taste yourself to really understand. Especially if you are a Velveeta stan.

The five-pack of Compartés x Velveeta TruffVels is available for $24.95 now on Compartés’ site—but will only be sold for a limited time while supplies last. So, if you want to try this new cheesy chocolate treat, you’ll need to act fast!