Thousands of Pints of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Recalled Across 4 States

The pints—which were sold in national retailers including Walmart, Target, and Kroger—contain an undisclosed allergen.

Published on May 23, 2023
a pint of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in the flavor brown sugar chunk with a recall stamp on top of it.
Photo:

Van Leeuwen/Allrecipes

On May 22, Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-based ice cream company behind flavors such as Ranch Ice Cream and Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream, announced a voluntary recall of over 4,000 pints of ice cream after they were found to contain an undisclosed allergen.

The recall affects one variety of its French-style ice cream, Brown Sugar Chunk, which was distributed and sold nationally. This flavor of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is sold at retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, and Kroger, to name a few.

The recall was voluntarily initiated after a customer reported finding walnuts in the ice cream, despite there not being any walnuts disclosed on the packaging. According to the press release, it appears a product labeling error led to the mistake, and that only the ice cream in this lot was affected. The cause of the labeling error is still being investigated.

According to its packaging, this flavor features a brown sugar base with chunks of cookie dough and brownies. However, on the Van Leeuwen website, it appears a newer variation of this flavor also contains candied walnuts, so it's possible the packaging and formulations got mixed up.

A pint of Van Leeuwen Brown Sugar Chunk French Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen

Wondering if you have a recalled pint in your freezer? The affected products are 14-ounce pints and will be marked with the lot number 23P102 on the bottom of the container, which is displayed alongside the "Best By" date of April 12, 2025. The recall does not affect any other lot marking, best-by-date, or flavors of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

Those who have purchased the recall pints can return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund. Van Leeuwen is urging those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts to not consume this product, or they may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

