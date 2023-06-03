You’ll Basically Score a Pan for Free If You Grab This 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Right Now

Every home needs at least one cast iron skillet. They're one of the few pieces of cookware that guarantees a high, even heat for that perfectly golden sear. If you don't already own one, or want to refresh your collection, I have the best news for you.

Amazon marked down this shopper-loved Utopia set up to 31 percent off. You can get the 3-piece collection for as little as $25, depending on the color you pick.

The set comes with a 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch skillet, which covers a wide variety of cooking projects. The 6-inch is perfect for smaller jobs, like an individual cookie skillet or toasting a few nuts. The 8-inch and 10-inch pans are great one-pan dinners, baked biscuits, or for searing proteins and vegetables. Now’s the perfect time to pick them up too, since they can go right into your grill or smoker without any fuss.

Each pan is made with pre-seasoned cast iron, and features a long, sturdy handle and two pour spouts on each side to help drain any oil or fat from the pan. You’ll want to do the usual maintenance on these pans—gentle cleaning with warm water and soap if you need, with an occasional seasoning of oil. The brand also recommends a good coat of oil before you use it, just for extra protection.

The classic black set has the highest discount, but you can also grab it in colors like green, red, and teal on sale.

The set has over 10,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers raving about its low price and high quality. “I love cast iron, and these pans are so beautiful. The set of the three sizes was a tremendous value,” one reviewer wrote.

Users also love how these pans perform. “I love the sizzle and sear you can get on your steak, and they are easier to clean than I expected,” a second person wrote. “Since the day these arrived I have literally cooked every meal on these,” a third said.

From mini omelets to seared meats, fish, and even baked desserts, these skillets are an absolute must-buy for any kitchen—especially now that you can grab three on sale for as low as $25. Hurry and add the set to your Amazon cart before the sale ends.

