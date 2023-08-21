I Made Biscuits for My Southern Mother-in-Law (and Lived to Tell the Tale)

45 years ago, I, a dyed-in-the-wool Yankee, fell in love with a Southerner. I realize these mixed marriages are fraught with dangers because the culinary lines remain rigidly drawn. A recipe for disaster, one might say.

Over our first few years, I survived many challenges. None, however, came close to cooking for my mother-in-law for the first time. She was a wonderful woman who welcomed me into her home and family wholeheartedly. Her 75th was fast approaching, and I decided to gift her with a Southern-style feast equipped with Chicken Tarragon, a rich cream sauce, and homemade biscuits.

Feel free to shake your head. What was this Yankee fool thinking? Southerners take great pride in their biscuits, and one misstep could mean I'd never be trusted again.

My husband gently tried to dissuade me. But my mind was set on impressing my beloved in-law with one of her favorite dishes. I had perfected a basic biscuit recipe and was ready to put it to the ultimate test.

Melissa Goff

Get the recipe: Greg's Southern Biscuits



The time came for me to pull them from the oven. They appeared fluffy and smelled good, so I piled them high in a basket and made my way to the dining room. My mother-in-law took one and broke it in half; I was afraid that she might do the same to me. She took a bite and silently stared ahead.

And then, her face went from scared to filled with wonder. “Is there LARD in these biscuits?”

“Yes, ma’am, " I replied. "I always use lard. Butter goes on biscuits, not in biscuits.” She smiled wide and began talking animatedly about the glories of lard and the fact that she had stopped using it years before on the advice of a doctor. Not only did she tell me they were delicious, but she also ate half of the biscuits in the basket.

We didn’t really need anything to bring us closer, but I think that meal did. And it finally moved me out of the he's a decent cook territory to complete trust in the kitchen.

I miss you, Harriet. And never bake biscuits with anything but lard!