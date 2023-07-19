Ultimate Tomahawk Steak

This is the ultimate tomahawk steak recipe, destined to impress, whether you're sharing it with one hungry loved one or serving it up to your whole family. Be sure to call your butcher ahead of time to reserve a tomahawk.

Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on July 19, 2023
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Rest Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pound tomahawk rib eye steak

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt

  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Remove steak from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature 30 minutes to an hour before cooking.

  2. Preheat the grill to medium-high, 400 to 450 degrees F (200 to 230 degrees C). Sprinkle steak evenly and liberally on all sides with salt and black pepper. 

  3. Lightly coat grill grates with oil or grilling spray. Place steak on hot grates, and grill, undisturbed, until it releases easily from the grates, about 4 minutes. Flip, and repeat on the other side. Continue grilling, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of steak registers 125 degrees F (52 degrees C), 30 to 40 minutes.

  4. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 15 minutes. Run a knife along the inside edge of the bone to remove steak from the bone in 1 piece; slice against the grain to serve.

    sliced grilled tomahawk ribeye steak on board with grilled asparagus and tomatoes

    Meredith Food Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

1079 Calories
76g Fat
1g Carbs
99g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 1079
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 76g 97%
Saturated Fat 34g 168%
Cholesterol 310mg 103%
Sodium 1646mg 72%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Total Sugars 0g
Protein 99g
Vitamin C 0mg 0%
Calcium 54mg 4%
Iron 10mg 54%
Potassium 1125mg 24%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved