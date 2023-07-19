Recipes BBQ & Grilling Beef Steaks Ultimate Tomahawk Steak Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This is the ultimate tomahawk steak recipe, destined to impress, whether you're sharing it with one hungry loved one or serving it up to your whole family. Be sure to call your butcher ahead of time to reserve a tomahawk. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 30 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Rest Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 1/2 pound tomahawk rib eye steak 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt 2 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper Directions Remove steak from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature 30 minutes to an hour before cooking. Preheat the grill to medium-high, 400 to 450 degrees F (200 to 230 degrees C). Sprinkle steak evenly and liberally on all sides with salt and black pepper. Lightly coat grill grates with oil or grilling spray. Place steak on hot grates, and grill, undisturbed, until it releases easily from the grates, about 4 minutes. Flip, and repeat on the other side. Continue grilling, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of steak registers 125 degrees F (52 degrees C), 30 to 40 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board; let rest 15 minutes. Run a knife along the inside edge of the bone to remove steak from the bone in 1 piece; slice against the grain to serve. Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 1079 Calories 76g Fat 1g Carbs 99g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 1079 % Daily Value * Total Fat 76g 97% Saturated Fat 34g 168% Cholesterol 310mg 103% Sodium 1646mg 72% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Total Sugars 0g Protein 99g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 54mg 4% Iron 10mg 54% Potassium 1125mg 24% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Ultimate Tomahawk Steak