Udon vs. Soba Noodles: What’s the Difference?

When it comes to Japanese noodles, udon and soba can easily mistaken. These dynamic strands add depth and silky, savory flavor to a range of dishes - but what noodle is best for your dinner tonight? Learn all about the similarities and differences between these delightfully slurp-able noodles right . here

What Are Udon Noodles?

Udon noodles are thick, soft noodles made of wheat flour, water, and salt. Beyond being delicious, they are easy to eat and easy to digest, making them a great option for soothing soups and hot, savory dishes.

You’ll recognize these noodles as ivory or white in color, with a rounded or flat shape. In stores, they’re sold fresh, dry, or frozen.

Udon is often served in a simple broth, but these noodles are extremely versatile, appearing in both hot and cold preparations. Hot versions might be the aforementioned broth or a soup or fried and served with a meat or vegetable. Noodles served cold might be part of a salad or accompanied by a dipping sauce.

What Are Soba Noodles?

The Japanese meaning of the word soba reveals the key ingredient in these noodles – buckwheat. Though traditional noodles are made of 100% buckwheat flour, they can be hard to work with being gluten-free, so most versions you’ll encounter will be just over 30% buckwheat flour and under 70% regular flour and water.

Buckwheat has a distinctly nutty flavor and gives the noodles a light to dark brown color. It also adds nutritional value with vitamins like B1, B2, and rutin (recommended to those with high blood pressure).

Soba noodles are mostly sold dried and appear in soups or salads, both hot and cold.

Buckwheat Queen

Udon vs. Soba: How They’re Different

Udon and soba are both Japanese noodles eaten cold or hot, but that’s just about where their similarities end. When you break down the components of these noodles, there are many key differences distinguishing the strand

Appearance

Soba noodles are darker and thin-stranded, while udon are white and thick.

Composition

Udon noodles are made up of 100% wheat flour, water, and salt, whereas soba is made either with buckwheat flour or a mixture of buckwheat and standard wheat flour.

Nutrition

Soba noodles contain buckwheat, making them more fiber-rich. Udon is carb-heavy, but still boasts fewer calories than soba.

Texture

Of the two, udon absorbs more water. This absorption causes the noodle to expand, making it easier to digest and a blank, neutral slate begging for flavor. When served cold, the dipping sauce, called tsuyu, is typically lighter in flavor since the noodles are so light. Soba noodles have a stronger taste on their own and a denser texture.

Serving

Both noodles may be served in hot or cold dishes. But udon is more likely to be served in a hot broth or as part of a soup than soba, which is more likely presented warm or cold with sauce or in a salad. Soba is the most popular noodle of choice in Tokyo, and is traditionally eaten on New Years’ Eve in most areas of Japan.

Can One Be Substituted for the Other?

Despite their differences, these two noodles are excellent substitutions for one another. Doing so simply comes down to seasoning.

Udon absorbs more flavors due to its proclivity to expand, so take it down a notch. Soba won’t - and will taste stronger to begin with - so kick it up.