Tyson Is Releasing This Fan-Favorite Product at the Grocery Store for the First Time Ever

For some reason, shaped foods just seem to taste better. Whether it’s the added fun of eating a dino-shaped chicken nugget rather than a regular one or an actual scientific reason, customers tend to go bananas for any food that’s not shaped like, well, food.

That’s why Tyson—already known for its Dino Fun Nuggets—is officially bringing a new fan-loved chicken nugget to stores this fall. Last fall, Tyson announced it was releasing a new pack of frozen spooky-shaped chicken nuggets in time for Halloween. However, the catch was the chicken nuggets were only available to win via a social media giveaway.

Fans were bummed to find out that the limited-edition chicken nuggets weren’t going to be available at stores. So, after a year of begging, Tyson has decided to give customers what they want and bring its Spooky Nuggets to grocery stores this year. That’s right, 2023 is the year of the Zoo Pals return and Halloween-shaped chicken nuggets—that sounds like a pretty great girl dinner to us.

Tyson

“Zoopals are back AND Tyson is coming out with spooky nuggets. Im going to be eating like a QUEEN. I just need some nice shaped macaroni too,” X (formerly Twitter) user Sleepy Puppy wrote.

Tyson’s Spooky Nuggets will come in ghost-, pumpkin-, and bat-shaped 100% white meat, breaded chicken nuggets. You should be able to find a bag of these festive chicken nuggets in the freezer aisle at all major grocery stores—including Walmart, Aldi, Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, Meijer, Albertson’s Safeway, and more—starting in September. They’re set to retail for about $6.98 and will be available while supplies last, which is likely through Halloween.

We know pumpkin season is barely here—despite what coffee shops would like to have us think—but it’s never too early to start planning for your Halloween party.