There's a reason this reliable piece of kitchen equipment is synonymous with kitchen success. It can handle many jobs from mixing cake batter to creating sky-high peaks of whipped cream for pies. But what are the types of whisks and what are they used for?

Whisks are used to blend wet and dry ingredients, like milk and eggs with flour, or to incorporate air into egg whites or heavy cream in order to increase the volume of the mixture and create a pie topping. Learn what type is best for. your individual cooking needs right now.

What Is a Whisk?

Whisks can also be called cooking whips when you are shopping the aisle for kitchen utensils. Most designs feature a narrow handle on one end and a series of wire loops on the other to do the work. The shape and thickness of the loops depends on the type of whisk you use for a cooking task.

A whisk will be your go-to piece of equipment for preparing desserts and combining olive oil and vinegar for a light vinaigrette for your salad. Are there different types of whisks for a variety of kitchen tasks?

There are whisks available in a variety of designs and shapes for the kitchen job you need. Sometimes you want to mix wet and dry ingredients for your favorite muffin recipe, simmer a stock or simply try to get in the corners of a pot as you build a sauce.

Balloon Whisks or Piano Whisks

The name of this whisk gives you an idea of what the physical characteristics are with this variety as it features the coils in the shape of balloon and the wires look like the strings found on the inside of a piano.

The open structure of these wires and the rounded shape allow for a uniform movement of ingredients when mixing and air when beating. These whisks are widely used by home cooks as they are multipurpose for a number of kitchen instructions used in recipes. A balloon whisk works well for whipping cream, mixing drying ingredients, and combining whole eggs.

Mini Whisk

Simply Recipes / Cecilia Hae-Jin Lee

The mini whisk is small in size but covers more than one task in the kitchen. It's the miniature version of the balloon whisk and can be pulled out for a quick job of scrambling eggs or stirring a hot drink. It's also a great tool for scrambling eggs or making a quick vinaigrette.

French Whisks

Amazon.com

French whisks are similar in appearance to a balloon whisk but with structure that is not as wide. The thick wires which make it a good piece of equipment for mixing heavier ingredients that are still flexible with the motion.

The end of this whisk is narrow in shape which helps it to fit in the corners of pots and pans to scrape bits of fond when adding flavor to a sauce and keeping small pieces of ingredients from sticking to the pan and burning. A French whisk is useful for stirring sauces, mixing batters, and creating emulsions for homemade mayonnaise.

Ball Whisks

Amazon

The ball whisk has wires with tiny weighted balls at the end that takes the shape of the pot it is working in as it works with the flexible construction of the equipment. It's good for light mixtures, such as pancake batter.

Kettle Whisks

Kettle whisks have long handles with a large ball of criss-crossed wires at the end of it. These are handy for mixing ingredients in large, deep stock pots on the stove since you can work with the whisk to slowly stir and keep your hands free from the heat source of the stove. Kettle whisks are good for soups, sauces, and stocks.

Conical Whisks

These whisks have a distinct shape of thin wires that are wider in the middle of the piece with a narrow end. The design is meant to look like a diamond which allows you to reach the inside hard-to-reach corners of a pot or pan. The stiff construction also allows for this whisk to be used as a spatula or scraper.

Spiral Whisks

Amazon

Spiral whisks have a singular wire loop wrapped in tight coils that are perfect for kitchen jobs where a balloon or French whisk may be too large for the task. The end of the whisk works in constant contact with the bottom of a hot pot or pan to get every ingredient and prevent burning.

These whisks will help break up any clumps of dry ingredients as you work to help create a smooth and even blend of ingredients. They are also handy when tending to tasks in smaller bowls.

Dough Whisks

PaoloScarlata/Getty Images

Dough whisks can sometimes be called Danish dough whisks, and they are flat in shape with an outer circle and an inside oval with a small loop. They may seem odd in shape, but they are made to do the job for handling doughs and batters without overworking ingredients. These whisks are a popular choice for home and commercial kitchens.

Dough whisks can do what a wooden spoon can't since the thin wires have the ability to cut into doughs and eliminate stray bits of flour being left behind in the mix.

Dough whisks will help you create desserts and breads that look like they are worthy of a place in a bakery display case.



























