Twix Pie

Ever tried a twix pie? This decadent, candy bar inspired pie was created with Twix lovers in mind. You can find Twix spread at World Market or on Amazon.

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on September 7, 2023
Published on September 7, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Chill Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 pie
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups shortbread cookie crumbs (from 10 ounces pure butter shortbread cookies)

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

  • 2 (7.04 ounce) jars Twix spread

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

  • 1/4 cup confectioners sugar

  • 1/4 cup caramel topping

  • 2 (2 ounce) packages Twix bars (4 bars), chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Stir together cookie crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until combined. Press crumb mixture into a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate.

  2. Bake in the preheated oven until slightly golden brown, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack.

  3. Beat together Twix spread and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth.

  4. Combine cream and powdered sugar in a bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Reserve 1 cup of the whipped cream, and fold remaining cream into Twix spread mixture.

  5. Pour Twix mixture into cooled crust. Top evenly with reserved whipped cream, and chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Drizzle with caramel topping, and sprinkle with chopped Twix bars.

    pie with one slice cut out topped with chopped candy and caramel

    Dotdash Meredith Video Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

903 Calories
59g Fat
86g Carbs
9g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 903
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 59g 75%
Saturated Fat 40g 199%
Cholesterol 82mg 27%
Sodium 329mg 14%
Total Carbohydrate 86g 31%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 62g
Protein 9g
Vitamin C 1mg 3%
Calcium 153mg 12%
Iron 3mg 17%
Potassium 355mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

