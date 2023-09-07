Recipes Desserts Pies Twix Pie Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Ever tried a twix pie? This decadent, candy bar inspired pie was created with Twix lovers in mind. You can find Twix spread at World Market or on Amazon. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Chill Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 10 Yield: 1 pie Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 1/2 cups shortbread cookie crumbs (from 10 ounces pure butter shortbread cookies) 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 2 (7.04 ounce) jars Twix spread 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1 1/2 cups heavy cream 1/4 cup confectioners sugar 1/4 cup caramel topping 2 (2 ounce) packages Twix bars (4 bars), chopped Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Stir together cookie crumbs and melted butter in a bowl until combined. Press crumb mixture into a deep-dish 9-inch pie plate. Bake in the preheated oven until slightly golden brown, 10 to 13 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Beat together Twix spread and cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Combine cream and powdered sugar in a bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Reserve 1 cup of the whipped cream, and fold remaining cream into Twix spread mixture. Pour Twix mixture into cooled crust. Top evenly with reserved whipped cream, and chill at least 2 hours or overnight. Drizzle with caramel topping, and sprinkle with chopped Twix bars. Dotdash Meredith Video Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 903 Calories 59g Fat 86g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 903 % Daily Value * Total Fat 59g 75% Saturated Fat 40g 199% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Sodium 329mg 14% Total Carbohydrate 86g 31% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 62g Protein 9g Vitamin C 1mg 3% Calcium 153mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% Potassium 355mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Twix Pie