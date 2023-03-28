After 5 Years of Fans Asking For It, Turkey Hill Is Officially Bringing Back This Flavor

With Opening Day just a few short days away, Turkey Hill has some exciting news for baseball and ice cream fans alike. One of its most fan-loved flavors is returning after its discontinuation five years ago.

Turkey Hill’s Graham Slam will be back on grocery store shelves just in time for the start of MLB season. The flavor, whose name is a play on the baseball term grand slam, is a graham-flavored ice cream filled with chocolate marshmallow cups and graham swirls.

Graham Slam first debuted as a regional flavor under the name Phillies’ Graham Slam, after the Philadelphia baseball team. Turkey Hill is a Pennsylvania-based company located in Lancaster, which is about an hour and a half outside of Philadelphia, so the flavor was likely released to support its hometown team.

The ice cream was an immediate success, especially among Phillies fans. However, Turkey Hill dropped the Phillies' affiliation in 2015 to make it a more nationally accepted flavor, but it was discontinued two years later due to a lack of sales.

Despite the fact that the Graham Slam flavor was still available at Turkey Hills scoop shops and the Phillies’ ballpark, Citizens Bank Park, customers continued to call for the flavor to return to tubs in the grocery store. Fans even made a petition to get Graham Slam back onto shelves.

Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill listened and Graham Slam will officially be back in grocery stores near you soon. Starting March 28, Turkey Hill is shipping the flavor to its retailers nationwide—including ShopRite, Weis, Giant, Acme, Price Chopper, and select Walmart stores.

If you can’t wait for the ice cream to arrive at your grocery store, you can try your luck at winning a VIP Graham Slam sample bag. Turkey Hill is giving away a limited number of bags to fans nationwide—just head to Turkey Hill’s site on March 28 to enter. You'll just need to answer four Graham Slam trivia questions correctly and you'll be qualified to win four tubs of the flavor and a reusable cooler bag.

Hopefully, Graham Slam is here to stay this time, so show Turkey Hill your gratitude by lining your freezers with tubs of the fan-favorite flavor.