You'll Never Guess Who Tupperware Just Launched a Collaboration With

In the 2010s, there was hardly a pattern more ubiquitous on dresses than upbeat Vera Bradley florals. The pillowy soft tote bags were even more popular. Now, Vera Bradley is everywhere again thanks to an unexpected collaboration.

This spring, Vera Bradley collaborated with Tupperware on a floral collection that is bound to be an instant classic. The collection includes adorable pieces that are perfect for snacking on-the-go this summer, and prices start at just $6.

Buy it: Tupperware Snack Cup Cloud Vine Multi, $12; Vera Bradley

The collection includes two adorable pieces. There’s a four-ounce snack cup that can be filled with all kinds of treats, from fresh fruit to pretzels or trail mix. And there’s also a sandwich keeper that fits all kinds of lunch classics—not just sandwiches, but small salads, a few tacos, or a grilled cheese. It measures 5.25- by 2.13- by 5.7-inches, and can be stored in any tote bag, purse, or backpack to take with you everywhere from work, to the gym, to a short hike.

The collection also comes in two patterns that are a throwback to Vera Bradley’s heyday—one is a pink background with multi-colored flowers on vines, and the other is turquoise background with white, orange, and purple flowers in a water color-style.

Conveniently, the soft Vera Bradley lunch box which fits both the snack cup and sandwich keeper comes in both patterns (although the lunch box isn’t a Tupperware piece). But with all three matching pieces, you’ll be adding a cheerful, upbeat touch to your lunchtime routine.

Buy it: Vera Bradley Lay Flat Lunch Box Cloud Vine Multi, $35; Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley’s Tupperware collection will undoubtedly make you nostalgic for a time when pretty floral prints were all the rage. Why not bring those days back with a set of summery Tupperware? Keep scrolling to see the rest of the cute collection, and be sure to grab your favorite pieces before it sells out.

