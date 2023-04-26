This Tupperware Set Is a Grandma Classic, and Shoppers Say the Quality Is ‘Unmatched’

I’m willing to bet most people have a cabinet in their kitchen that is practically overflowing with food storage containers—and that many of the containers are from the iconic Tupperware brand. Founded in 1946, the company makes containers that are favorites of moms and grandmothers everywhere, and elicit so much nostalgia from people who grew up eating leftovers out of them.

Tupperware’s latest Heritage Collection—inspired by the premiere of the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”—evokes all the warm feelings of vintage kitchens and Mom’s cooking. The set comes in vintage colors, but the high-quality is the same as it's always been. Right now, shoppers are rushing to buy it on Amazon, so now is the time to grab it before it sells out.

In early April, rumors began to swirl that Tupperware is going out of business, after it released a statement revealing that it has “substantial doubts about its ability to continue” as a business. So this might be your last chance to snag one of these limited edition collections from Tupperware.

While most plastic food containers are plain transparent plastic, Tupperware is known for making colorful, eye-catching collections. And this one is no different. The pastel-hued storage containers come in two shades of pink, mint green, and light yellow and blue, which are perfect for spring and summer entertaining. The sizes include 3.5-, 5.25-, 8-, 11.75-, and 17.25-cup bowls.

One of the most distinctive features of these containers is the sunburst pattern embossed on the lids. This design was popular on Tupperware that came out in the 1960s and 70s. The Heritage Collection evokes that era by resurrecting this lid design, which is less common on modern Tupperware.

The lids are also part of the brand’s signature "Instant Seal” collection, which prevent spills and leaks. The lids and containers are made from a dishwasher-safe material that holds up after frequent use and repeated washes. The bowls are also nestable, making them easy to stack and store in your kitchen.

For decades, Tupperware has impressed loyal customers, thanks to the fact their containers are versatile and long lasting. One shopper who was able to fit two rotisserie chickens in the largest bowl from this collection wrote that, “The quality of Tupperware is unmatched. Food never sticks to the insides and doesn’t stain from tomato sauce.”

This vintage-inspired Tupperware collection will add a splash of sunshine to your cabinets, and make the perfect serving containers at your next cookout. Grab the trendy set now before it’s gone.

