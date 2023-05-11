Tropical Matcha Cocktail

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

This tropical vodka-based cocktail packs a flavorful punch, thanks to the star ingredient, matcha powder. Matcha, which is made from ground green tea leaves, tastes slightly grassy and bitter (in the very best way!) but when paired with pineapple and lime juice, it makes for a refreshing fruity drink. I suggest using ceremonial grade matcha for the best color and flavor pay off.

By Jillian Barreca
Updated on May 11, 2023
A green cocktail in three coupe glasses with a little foam on top and garnished with fresh lime and mint.
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce vodka

  • 2 ounces pineapple juice

  • 1/2 ounce freshly-squeezed lime juice

  • 1/4 teaspoon ceremonial-grade matcha powder

  • 1 cup ice

  • 1 sprig mint

  • 1 lime wedge for garnish

Directions

  1. Pour vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, and matcha powder into a cocktail shaker.

  2. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled.

  3. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with mint and lime. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

157 Calories
0g Fat
27g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 157
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 0%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 15mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 11g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 71mg 355%
Calcium 61mg 5%
Iron 1mg 6%
Potassium 237mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Three green cocktails in coupe glasses garnished with fresh mint and lime against a blue and green gradient background.
Step Aside Espresso Martini, 2023 Is All About the Matcha Martini
Salt-rimmed glass with pale drink on ice with lime wedges on black background
Guava Margarita
image of Cosmopolitan Cocktails in glasses, garnished with lime slices, with a cocktail shaker in the back
Cosmopolitan Cocktail
29 Ratings
a close up view of a couple of Moscow mules served in traditional copper mugs and garnished with fresh limes.
Moscow Mule Cocktail
120 Ratings
two tall glasses of long island ice teas garnished with mint and fresh lemon
The REAL Long Island Iced Tea
110 Ratings
a martin glass holding a dark brown drink garnished with chocolate shavings, with chocolate shavings all around the rim
Chocolate Martini Cocktail
17 Ratings
high angle looking down at two glasses of espresso martini cocktails
Espresso Martini Cocktail
9 Ratings
close up on a few glasses of pomegranate holiday cocktail
Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail
1 Rating
Black Russian Cocktail
5 Ratings
Jalapeño Margaritas
50 Ratings
Ree Drummond's Marga-Ree-Ta
1 Rating
close up on two rocks glasses full of margarita cocktail
Margarita Cocktail
13 Ratings
Watermelon and Basil Martini
2 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Bay Breeze Cocktail
23 Ratings
Aperol Spritz
25 Popular Cocktail Recipes You Just Have to Know if You Love Making Drinks at Home
5 cocktails garnished with lime wedges on a tray
Kamikaze Cocktail
8 Ratings