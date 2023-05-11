Recipes Drinks Recipes Cocktail Recipes Vodka Drinks Recipes Tropical Matcha Cocktail Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo This tropical vodka-based cocktail packs a flavorful punch, thanks to the star ingredient, matcha powder. Matcha, which is made from ground green tea leaves, tastes slightly grassy and bitter (in the very best way!) but when paired with pineapple and lime juice, it makes for a refreshing fruity drink. I suggest using ceremonial grade matcha for the best color and flavor pay off. By Jillian Barreca Updated on May 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Yield: 1 cocktail Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ounce vodka 2 ounces pineapple juice 1/2 ounce freshly-squeezed lime juice 1/4 teaspoon ceremonial-grade matcha powder 1 cup ice 1 sprig mint 1 lime wedge for garnish Directions Pour vodka, pineapple juice, lime juice, and matcha powder into a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass. Garnish with mint and lime. Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 157 Calories 0g Fat 27g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 157 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 15mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 11g Protein 1g Vitamin C 71mg 355% Calcium 61mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Potassium 237mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Tropical Matcha Cocktail