Over 100 Pounds of Trader Joe's Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on March 4th that GH Foods NW, LLC, a Clackamas, Ore. establishment is recalling approximately 106 pounds of prepared ready-to-eat salad with chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The salads, sold at Trader Joe's under the name Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad, have the correct top label, but the incorrect bottom label. So the salad which does contain wheat, a known allergen, does not have the allergen declared on the product label. The bottom label contains an ingredient rundown for a Broccoli Slaw and Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat which does not carry wheat.

The products subject to the recall is:

9.2 oz. plastic clamshell packages containing "TRADER JOE'S LEMON CHICKEN & ARUGULA SALAD" with "BEST BY 03/06/23" and lot code GHNW 059-06.

The products listed for recall have an establishment number that reads "P-46987" inside the USDA inspection mark. The items of concern were shipped to Trader Joe's locations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The situation was discovered when the producing establishment alerted FSIS to the problem and shared that the incorrect information for ingredients appeared on the label located on the bottom of the packages.

No confirmed reports of illness or reactions due to this recall have been reported. Anyone who has purchased the product is urged not to consume the item and throw away or return the products where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact GH Foods NW, LLC Customer Service at (888) 449-9388.