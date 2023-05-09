Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up

Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto is being recalled because it’s packaged in the wrong container and thus might not include the correct allergen information. Select containers of Genova Pesto were packaged in tubs marked “Hummus Dip” that do not state that the pesto contains milk and walnuts—which can cause serious allergic reactions in those with milk or walnut sensitivities and allergies.

The Hummus Dip containers that contain the Genova Pesto were distributed at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington between April 28 and April 30. You’ll know that you have the recalled product if your Hummus Dip tub contains a green herby sauce instead of a tan creamy dip. You can also look for the UPC 0015 7353, use-by date 5/27/2023, and timestamp 06:28–07:07 printed on the tub to determine if it’s part of the recall—and you can find product images on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) site.

The pesto was manufactured by Bakkavor USA, who issued the recall after they discovered the label mishap at a retail store.

No allergic reactions or other adverse effects have been reported from consuming the recalled pesto, but if you have a milk or walnut allergy, you should not consume the recalled product. Instead, throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

If you do not have any walnut or milk sensitivities or allergies, you can still consume the product safely as there is nothing wrong with the actual pesto.

Should you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Bakkavor USA directly at (855) 321-7504.