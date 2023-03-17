Food News and Trends Recalls Recall Alert: Hepatitis A Linked to Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit The store issued a voluntary recall of its tropical frozen fruit blends due to contamination concerns. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on March 17, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes Early this morning, Trader Joe's issued a voluntary recall of its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend due to concerns over exposure to Hepatitis A. According to the email sent to customers, the store was alerted by its supplier of that product that several lots of the frozen fruit blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. As far as we know, the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend is the only affected product sold by Trader Joe's. All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed, however, the store issued the recall to warn those who have already purchased the product. The affected lots of Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) will have one of the following BEST BY dates: 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24. If you purchased any Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with these BEST BY dates, please do not eat it. The store urges you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. As of today, no illnesses have been reported. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit