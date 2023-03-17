Recall Alert: Hepatitis A Linked to Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit

Early this morning, Trader Joe's issued a voluntary recall of its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend due to concerns over exposure to Hepatitis A.

According to the email sent to customers, the store was alerted by its supplier of that product that several lots of the frozen fruit blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. As far as we know, the Organic Tropical Fruit Blend is the only affected product sold by Trader Joe's.

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed, however, the store issued the recall to warn those who have already purchased the product. The affected lots of Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (SKU# 51191) will have one of the following BEST BY dates: 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24.

If you purchased any Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with these BEST BY dates, please do not eat it. The store urges you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. As of today, no illnesses have been reported.