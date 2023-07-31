Another Trader Joe's Product Is Being Recalled for Potentially Containing Rocks

Check your freezers!

Published on July 31, 2023
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Photo:

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Trader Joe's announced Friday that it's recalling its frozen Fully Cooked Falafel. The supplier of the product notified the company that the falafel may potentially contain rocks.

Package of Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel

Trader Joe's

The affected bags of falafel bearing the SKU# 93935 were sold in 34 states including: AL, AK, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, Washington DC, and WI. If you have any of the affect product do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

This wasn't even the first rock-related recall Trader Joe's had to announce last week. On June 25, the store recalled some packages of cookies for "potential foreign matter contamination (rocks)."

If you have questions, call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time) or use the contact form on the Trader Joe's website.

