Food News and Trends Recalls Another Trader Joe's Product Is Being Recalled for Potentially Containing Rocks Check your freezers! By Alice Knisley Matthias Alice Knisley Matthias Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 Photo: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes Trader Joe's announced Friday that it's recalling its frozen Fully Cooked Falafel. The supplier of the product notified the company that the falafel may potentially contain rocks. Trader Joe's The affected bags of falafel bearing the SKU# 93935 were sold in 34 states including: AL, AK, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, Washington DC, and WI. If you have any of the affect product do not eat it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. This wasn't even the first rock-related recall Trader Joe's had to announce last week. On June 25, the store recalled some packages of cookies for "potential foreign matter contamination (rocks)." If you have questions, call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time) or use the contact form on the Trader Joe's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit