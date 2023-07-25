Trader Joe’s Urges Customers to Not Eat Recalled Cookies That Could Contain Rocks

Those may not be almonds in your cookies after all.

By
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves
Robin Shreeves is an award-winning wine journalist, food and lifestyle features writer, and book author with over 15 years experience writing for print and online publications.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023
Trader Joe's storefront with cars parked outside
Photo:

Adobe Stock/Allrecipes

There are plenty of ingredients that Trader Joe’s refuses to put in its products. Shoppers will never find artificial colors or flavors in the store’s branded foods. MSG and GMOs are a no-nos. The store puts its brand promise right on its website so consumers will know what’s not allowed in the food.

One thing missing from TJ’s brand promise, however, is any mention of rocks. Of course, the company doesn’t want rocks in its products, but some may have managed to make their way into two of its cookie products. Trader Joe’s has issued a recall on both Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

On its website, Trader Joe’s alerted its customers to “potential foreign material (rocks) in Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.”

The following are the affected products with their sell-by dates:

  • Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744): SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752): SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23
side view of trader joe's almond windmill cookies and dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies

Trader Joe's

The store removed and destroyed all potentially affected cookies. Trader Joe’s urged consumers who purchased or received these cookies to not eat them. Rather, the cookies should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund. 

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's customer relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Recalls Coffee After It’s Found to Potentially Contain Glass
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Recall Alert: Hepatitis A Linked to Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit
trader joe's storefront with red overlay and yellow border
The Surprising Ingredients Trader Joe's Won’t Put in Its Products
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Over 100 Pounds of Trader Joe's Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Trader Joe’s Pesto Recalled Because of a Label Mix Up
A Trader Joe's storefront that's white with black accents and has a red "Trader Joe's" sign over the door
The Best and Worst Times to Shop at Trader Joe's
a trader joe's storefront image on a gold background
I Never Leave Trader Joe’s Without This $3 Find To Upgrade Any Meal
chunks of frozen pineapple and mango with recall sticker
Check Your Freezers—FDA Announced a Massive Frozen Fruit Recall
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salads Containing Recalled Lettuce
faded background of trader joe's storefront with mini cheeseburger in front
Trader Joe's Just Released Copycat White Castle Sliders, and They're Flying off Shelves
a bowl of beef chili with beans with a recall sticker above
Over 22,000 Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Beef Chili Recalled Due to Foreign Matter Contamination
a purple trader joe's sign on a yellow and orange background.
Trader Joe’s Fans Are Bummed This Ingredient Is in Its New Gelato
An older man looks over the frozen food selection in a Trader Joe's store.
My Dad's Freezer Is Full of These Trader Joe's Ravioli
Three trader joes products on a blue background: diner mac and cheese, sublime ice cream sandwiches, and butter chicken
The Best Frozen Products From Trader Joe's, According to Customers
a turquoise toned image of a trader joe's storefront with colorful stripes on the right hand side.
This $4 Trader Joe's Product Is My Family's New Favorite Weekend Breakfast
a purple trader joe's sign on a yellow and orange background.
The 5 Best Trader Joe’s Crunchy Snacks of All Time, According to Customers