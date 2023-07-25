Trader Joe’s Urges Customers to Not Eat Recalled Cookies That Could Contain Rocks

There are plenty of ingredients that Trader Joe’s refuses to put in its products. Shoppers will never find artificial colors or flavors in the store’s branded foods. MSG and GMOs are a no-nos. The store puts its brand promise right on its website so consumers will know what’s not allowed in the food.

One thing missing from TJ’s brand promise, however, is any mention of rocks. Of course, the company doesn’t want rocks in its products, but some may have managed to make their way into two of its cookie products. Trader Joe’s has issued a recall on both Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

On its website, Trader Joe’s alerted its customers to “potential foreign material (rocks) in Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.”

The following are the affected products with their sell-by dates:



Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744): SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752): SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Trader Joe's

The store removed and destroyed all potentially affected cookies. Trader Joe’s urged consumers who purchased or received these cookies to not eat them. Rather, the cookies should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's customer relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

