Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Pastries Savory Tart Recipes “Toy Box” Tomato Ricotta Cheese Torta Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos For this tomato ricotta cheese torta, we use the small colorful tomatoes you’ll find at any farmer’s market in summer. We call these tomatoes “toy box” tomatoes because they come in so many shapes and sizes. By Chef John Published on August 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 12 ounces (1 1/2 cups) ricotta cheese 1 large egg 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/2 clove garlic, crushed (optional) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano (optional) 1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved sea salt, as needed, for sprinkling top Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9- or 10-inch pie dish with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and set aside. Add ricotta, egg, flour, baking powder, salt, black pepper, garlic, basil, oregano, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to a mixing bowl, and stir thoroughly to combine; spoon into the prepared pie dish, and spread into an even layer. Bake in the preheated oven until the torta puffs up a bit, and the cheese firms up, about 20 minutes. A skewer inserted in the center should come out clean. Let cool until just warm. Cover the top of the torta with halved cherry tomatoes. Drizzle with remaining olive oil, and season generously with sea salt. The torta can also be served at room temperature, or cold. The finished torta can also be drizzled with balsamic vinegar, or any vinegar, as well as freshly squeezed lemon. Chef John Cook’s Note For a lighter, gluten-free version, simply omit the all-purpose flour, and add an extra egg. Other cheese, such as Cheddar, can be added instead of, or in addition to, the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Besides tomatoes, torta can also be topped with grilled summer vegetables, like corn, squash, peppers, or eggplant. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 137 Calories 9g Fat 7g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 137 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 40mg 13% Sodium 358mg 16% Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Total Sugars 1g Protein 8g Vitamin C 5mg 26% Calcium 171mg 13% Iron 1mg 4% Potassium 168mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of “Toy Box” Tomato Ricotta Cheese Torta